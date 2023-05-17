Its beautiful 'liquid gold' was how Katrina Bebbington of Mountview, Ramsay, described the gift from the heavens that delivered them 50 millimetres of rain over the past couple of days.
Almost all of the Darling Downs has enjoyed 50-80mm, with the rain extending down to the border, with Goondiwindi receiving 62mm.
It will set up the winter cropping season nicely for producers in the region and critically will allow topsoil moisture to join up with subsoil moisture from last year's Big Wet.
Katrina and her husband Ian took time out to celebrate with a counter lunch in Toowoomba when Queensland Country Life caught up with them.
"We planted our oats in March on the back of some rain and this is the first in-crop fall it has received," Mrs Bebbington said.
"The latest rain will save it and it will now bound away, giving us much need crop for grow our stud Charolais bulls out on."
Mrs Bebbington said they also planted their barley in early April, and it too, will benefit.
"We will either bale it for barley hay, or take it through to grain," she said.
As well the couple will now plant an additional 80 hectares of barley over the next 10 days.
The Bebbingtons said it is too late for grass growth as they have already endured their first frost, but they should get some herbage and clover cover.
Peter and Meg Bird of Sedgley, The Gums have received 52 millimetres of rain which has certainly changed their dynamics.
"This will certainly give us some moisture to plant our winter crop," Mr Bird said.
"As soon as it dries out we will plant 400 hectares of barley."
Mr Bird said they has sold the last of the weaners from their breeder herd, as it has been too dry to retain any more numbers.
Nigel Pratt, Tollando, Stanthorpe received 48mm which will give him good ground moisture in the spring.
"We will need a few warmer days if we are to grow any grass," he said.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.