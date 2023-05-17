Queensland Country Life
Beautiful autumn rain secures winter planting for southern Queensland growers

By Helen Walker
Updated May 17 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
Clancy Bird, Sedgley, The Gums feeds the weaners after receiving 52mm of rain and before they are trucked to their new owners as they have been sold. The Birds had sold the last of their weaners as it was too dry to retain them. Picture supplied.
Its beautiful 'liquid gold' was how Katrina Bebbington of Mountview, Ramsay, described the gift from the heavens that delivered them 50 millimetres of rain over the past couple of days.

