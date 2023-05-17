Steers top at 464c at Roma

A total of 4915 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 396c/kg and averaged 361c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 438c and averaged 397c, steers 280-330kg reached 464c and averaged 386c, and steers 330-400kg reached 464c and averaged 354c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 358c, averaging 324c.
Derbyshire Downs Past Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella, sold Angus cross steers to 464c, reaching $1549 to average $1371. The Angus cross heifers sold to 288c, reaching $865 to average $775.
MRH Enterprises, Seven Trees, Yuleba, sold Angus steers to 438c, reaching $1184 to average $1082.
Nixon Pastoral Company, Kenmore, Charleville, sold Charolais steers to 438c, reaching $1164 to average $1021.
W and K Brown, Booralie, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 428c, reaching $1301 to average $1144. The Angus cross heifers sold to 302c reaching $851 to average $741.
FL and MR Miller, 644 North Kooringa, Roma, sold Angus steers to 426c, reaching $2079 to average $1293.
LI Ziesemer Investments Pty Ltd, Yulabilla Road, Condamine, sold Angus cross steers to 416c, reaching $1048 to average $978. The Angus cross heifers sold to 306c reaching $1050 to average $699.
KEG and RM Burey, Yarara, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 408c reaching $1454 to average $1287. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 280c reaching $1088 to average $862.
Mark and Jeannie Bowtell, Marra Marra, Jackson, sold Brangus cross steers to 408c, reaching $836 to average $800.
Lyndale Grazing 2 Pty Ltd, Lyndale, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 402c, reaching $1331 to average $1191. The Angus cross heifers sold to 298c reaching $813 to average $793.
Bullamon Plains Pastoral, Cedervale, Mitchell, sold Angus steers to 398c, reaching $1261 to average $1172. The Angus heifers sold to 294c, reaching $901 to average $849.
IJ and CE Wilson, Wyreema, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 380c reaching $1523 to average $1228.
Bill Dart, Thirlstone, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 380c, reaching $1329 to average $1197.
Campmac Pty Ltd, Saramac Downs, Pickanjinnie, sold Angus cross steers to 378c, reaching $969 to average $936.
PJ and WM Taylor, Warida, Mungallala, sold Angus cross steers to 376c, reaching $1322 to average $1161.
Burunga P/L, Bonanza Park, Wandoan, sold Charolais cross steers to 370c, reaching $1394 to average $1394.
AW and E Forster, Werna, Winton, sold Charolais cross steers to 368c, reaching $1679 to average $1432. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 302c, reaching $1290 to average $925.
Mary E Brown sold Limousin cross steers to 364c reaching $1330 to average $1265.
R and D Nugent, Southside, Roma, sold Hereford steers to 310c reaching $1315 to average $1315.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 306c and averaged 280c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 312c and averaged 284c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 316c, averaging 273c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 302c, averaging 262c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 304c, averaging 279c.
Cows 330-400kg reached 208c and averaged 138c, cows 400-500kg topped at 206c, averaging 177c, cows 500-600kg topped at 215c, averaging 194c, and cows over 600kg topped at 225c, averaging 205c.
3LR Partnership, Dulacca Downs, Dulacca, sold Angus cross cows to 225c, reaching $1375 to average $1375.
Cows and calves sold to a top of $1400, averaging $1012.
