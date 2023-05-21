Queensland Country Life
View From the Paddock: Showgirl awards help you find your voice

By Anna Ferguson
Updated May 21 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 1:00pm
Anna Ferguson, Showgirls' Choice 2022.
Sitting in a cozy café in rural Queensland, I saw an advertisement for the 2023 Showgirl Awards pinned on a noticeboard.

