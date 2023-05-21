Sitting in a cozy café in rural Queensland, I saw an advertisement for the 2023 Showgirl Awards pinned on a noticeboard.
I smiled as I reminisced on my involvement in the Showgirl competition, from my local level through to the Queensland Country Life Showgirl Awards in 2022.
Flash forward to where life is leading me - it amazes me to think that my participation in this competition helped me discover my passions, identify what sparks joy and curiosity in me, and led me to realise where my true potential lies as a woman.
The Showgirl Awards are more than a competition; they build a program aimed at recognising, developing and celebrating young women engaged in agricultural shows and rural communities throughout Queensland.
After my involvement as the 2022 south east Queensland sub-chamber Showgirl representative and now, as the 2022 Queensland Country Life Showgirls' Choice (formerly, Miss Popular), it is clear that programs and initiatives like this are vital.
Without such platforms for women to develop their confidence and skills, how are we to support the next generation of women and girls who will drive and lead the way in industries that make up the economy and livelihoods of rural and regional communities in Queensland and beyond?
It took my involvement in the Showgirl Awards as a proud, gender stereotype-breaking Health and Physical Education Teacher in a metropolitan area to realise that the place I was working at, the busy suburb I was living in, and the people I was surrounded by, weren't my people.
It took being awarded a peer-voted sash from my 10 Showgirl finalists to realise I am worthy just as I am. It took me courage to believe I have the capacity to make a real difference to support and fight for women around me.
Women deserve a go at anything they wish. By breaking down societal and traditional expectations and stereotypes of genders, more opportunities, platforms, initiatives and so much more can happen for women and girls. And, why shouldn't it?
I had a go, and look where I've landed - in a café I now call my favourite, situated in a rural town that is welcoming and allows me to be my most authentic self and of course, be a proud woman.
- Anna Ferguson, Showgirls' Choice 2022
ALSO READ:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.