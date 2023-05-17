The Burnham family of Boogal Cattle Co are showing that Brahmans can well and truly hold their own in the red beef industry after seeing some impressive results with their 100 per cent grassfed cattle at the carcase end of the supply chain.
Operating under the philosophy of "gain without grain," Tex, Bronwyn, Lance and Janelle Burnham run a breeding-fattening operation from their properties at Eidsvold, in the North Burnett region, turning off prime steers for the EU market and also selling paddock-raised Brahman and Charbray bulls each year.
The quality of the Boogal cattle was on display at the Monto and District Show Society Carcase Competition, as the Burnhams took home both the Tom Goody memorial prize for pasture or grain fed pen of three in the chiller ox competition, and the Bruce Campbell memorial trophy for the champion grassfed steer, an honour they have received three times over the past five years.
Mr Burnham said they were particularly proud of their champion grassfed steer, which weighed in at 389.1 kilograms with 13 millimetres of fat, as the purebred Brahman milk tooth beast was a prime example of the kind of animal they aimed to produce.
"The Bruce Campbell memorial trophy was very hotly contested and it's a pretty big honour to win it, and each time we've won that with Brahman cattle," he said.
"We're always quite confident with the way our cattle will cut up.
"We're more interested in the business end of the competition and seeing how the carcase goes. If the meatworks puts us up as the best cattle there, that's what we want, rather than on the hoof.
"Our cattle are really weighing well and it shows with that milk tooth steer, to have that sort of weight in him, being straight off grass and straight out of the paddock."
Australian Brahman Breeders Association president Reade Radel said the Burnhams success was an example of the results that can be achieved with purebred Brahman cattle, in terms of meat quality and carcase traits.
"It just goes to show that with careful genetic selection and good management, purebred Brahmans are capable of excellent growth, fertility and meat quality," he said.
"While the adaptability of Brahmans is well known, their market suitability is often overlooked.
"From the trade with South East Asia, to the heavy, grassfed ox, 100 day grainfed or the domestic yearling trade, Brahmans tick all the boxes."
The Burnhams run their grassfed operation to target the EU and Grasslands markets at Teys in Biloela, also selling their stud bulls, without the help of grain, at two years of age.
Having bred Brahman cattle since 1973, Mr Burnham is a great advocate for the breed, saying they have "stuck with them all the way."
When asked what he values most in the breed, Mr Burnham said that their easy maintenance was the number one factor, and the fact that they can always do well on the granite country in their region.
"We're in ticky country too and we haven't dipped them here since around 1976, so we don't have to treat for any parasites," he said.
"We consider them to be a very intelligent breed, easy to care for and easy to manage.
"Intelligence is the key word; they think along with you and if you treat them right, they're going to treat you even better, that's the way we look at it."
After seeing decent rainfall so far this year, Mr Burnham said they were having one of their better seasons and the cattle were in good condition, having just finished their weaning muster last week.
"Even though we've only had our average rainfall, it's been another better season because it's just rained at the right time," he said.
"We've got plenty of grass to carry us through winter with no problems this year.
"We're going to be processing them later this week, but they've been growing really well.
"It's been a great season for the cattle all round and I think our weaners will be above average weight this year."
