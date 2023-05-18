Productive irrigated farming country heads to auction

A PRODUCTIVE 57 hectare (140 acre) irrigation farm on Barambah Creek in the South Burnett's tightly held Wheatlands district is set to be auctioned on June 8.
Located on Kerkow Road about 10 minutes west of Murgon and 48km from Kingaroy, the property comprises of 58ha of freehold country and a 4.5ha lease.
The property has the soil, water, and infrastructure to accommodate a range of cropping enterprises.
There is a 220 megalitre water allocation from Bjelke-Petersen Dam sourced from a 2km frontage to Barambah Creek, a 200ML bore allocation, and a flood harvesting licence.
There are three centre pivot pads and the capacity to irrigate 40ha.
The farm is being sold with a 280m Upton electric centre pivot irrigator and a towable 199m Upton electric irrigator.
Improvements include two machinery sheds, a workshop, a 50 tonne grain silo with an air blower on concrete slab, and a 15kVA solar system.
The cattle yards are located beside the shed and have a loading ramp, head bail and race.
The four bedroom Queenslander home has a double carport and a nearby insulated cabin.
The farm will be auctioned by Wicks & Co Agencies in Murgon on June 8.
Contact Jason Wicks, 0447 022 501, Wicks & Co Agencies, Murgon.
