Cane land in demand as sugar prices boom

BOOMING sugar prices are sure to create plenty of interest in a 77 hectare (191 acre) cane farm on the Peak Downs Highway in the Mackay district (pictured bottom right).
Offered by Reid Swift, the irrigated, well drained farm located 5km east of Walkerston and 10km from Mackay has 72ha (179 acres) of cultivation.
According to Mackay Sugar's 10 year productivity history, the farm has produced 5894 tonnes of cane with 96.17t cane/ha or 12.26t sugar/ha annually.
The farm has a 149 megalitre bore allocation and a 114ML Teemburra Dam water licence. The average annual rainfall is an impressive 1529mm.
Water is delivered across the farm through six and eight inch PVC pipes.
Improvements include a two bedroom house, two car garage and a five bay machinery shed.
A comprehensive range of farm equipment is being offered with the farm, including six tractors, offsets, ploughs, planters, rippers, sprayers, trailers, irrigators and a fuel tank.
The farm will be auctioned by Elders in Mackay on May 31.
Contact Robert Morolo, 0418 799 934, Elders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.