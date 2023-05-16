Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Droughtmaster steers sell for 448c/$1214 at Biggenden weaner sale

Updated May 17 2023 - 7:08am, first published May 16 2023 - 4:00pm
Sandy and Helen Mclay, Dermark Pty Ltd, Gayndah, with the champion pen of weaners, which was bought by Wilpeena Cattle Company. Picture by Burnett Livestock and Realty.
Burnett Livestock and Realty's weaner sale last Thursday saw a yarding of 2606 head.

