Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Farmers report more thefts taking place on rural properties across Queensland

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
May 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural theft a growing problem
Rural theft a growing problem

Farmers continue to report an increasing number of thefts taking place on rural properties across Queensland. Alarming rates of on-farm theft are not only having a financial and personal impact, there is also the wider ripple effect to the agricultural sector through financial and productivity losses, insurance costs and availability, with the risk of theft making it almost impossible to protect farm assets. Theft is also eroding overall community wellbeing in rural towns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.