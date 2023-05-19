Impressive cattle breeding, fattening property in the highlands

CREDITON Hall Farm is an impressive cattle breeding and fattening property in the Mackay Highlands
Located in the Crediton district 15km from Eungella, Qld, the 111 hectare (274 acre) property is estimated to run 130-150 mixed cattle.
Offered by Phillip Hall, Crediton Hall Farm is described as being 75 per cent cleared rainforest country. The balance of the property is open forest forest running back into rainforest.
There are 19 paddocks and two laneways, making it ideal for rotational grazing on the mainly kikuyu, setaria and clover pastures.
Fencing comprises of four barbed wires on a combination of timber and galvanised steel posts.
The steel cattle yards have an undercover crush, calf cradle and plunge dip.
Water for the grazing country is supplied from dams spring fed creek, which runs all year round. There are also underground irrigation hydrants in two paddocks. Water for the house, yards and old dairy is sourced from the Broken River.
Structural improvements include a hay/fertiliser shed, machinery shed, feed shed and a 10 tonne silo.
Crediton Hall Farm has a three bedroom home with a deck and a two car garage.
Plant and equipment offered with the property includes an equipped Massey Ferguson tractor, post hole borer, slasher, Kawasaki Mule 4X4, molasses tanks and hay feeders. There are also 30 PTIC cows, 30 yearlings and 24 weaners.
Crediton Hall Farm will be auctioned by Elders in Mackay on June 7.
Contact Robert Morolo, 0418 799 934, Elders.
