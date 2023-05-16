A pen of Charbray steers from Tansey took top honours at the annual Pratt's Agencies weaner show and sale in Murgon last Friday.
Charbrays were undoubtedly the flavour of the day, highlighting the 1400 head yarding of quality weaners.
Pratt's Agencies agent Paul Pratt said the results accurately reflected the prices this year, with the steer contingent still proving popular with buyers, while a large percentage of the heifers sold from 230c/kg to 280c/kg.
"The market for the steer portion held up fairly well throughout," he said.
"The heifer market was tough in places.
"Obviously, with the current market, prices cannot be compared with last year's result."
The sale saw buyers from the Darling Downs, Central and North Queensland regions, as well as local competition from the Burnett region.
The Barsby family of Tansey topped the sale with their Charbray steers which sold to to 360 c/kg, returning $1393 a head.
The sale toppers received ribbons for first and second place in the steers for export competition, while the Barsby's heifers also impressed, placing first in the breeder section and second in the trade section, helping them to the most successful exhibitor award.
Their three pens of Charbray heifers sold to 308 c/kg, topping at $1093/hd and averaging $985/hd.
The Morris family's cattle were superior in the trade sections, with the Wondai outfit taking out first place in both the steer and heifer competition, as their Angus cross steers sold for $1315/hd, at 360c/kg.
G and A Sippel of Murgon placed second in the steers for trade section, with the Davies family, Yarraman, coming in third, while third place in the steers for export went to I and J Davies, Kilkivan.
Terry Court, Goomeri, came third in the heifers for trade competition, while second and third place in the breeders section was awarded to M and D Smith, Gayndah, and Boonara Brangus, Tansey, respectively.
Three pens of Charbray steers from M Smith, Gayndah, sold for 384c/kg, topping at $1226/hd.
G Zahl, Gayndah, sold Charolais cross steers for 392c/kg, $1348/hd, and 388c/kg, $1166/hd.
Charbray steers from I Davies, Kilkivan, sold for $1386/hd at 385c/kg, and $1223/hd at 404c/kg.
Two pens of Charbray steers from Wilbourne Enterprises, Windera, sold for 412 c/kg, returning $1257/hd, and 408c/kg, $1206/hd.
Charbray steers on account of M and M Hunter, Stuart River, sold for $1150/hd and 392 c/kg.
T Court, Goomeri, sold Charbray steers for 402c/kg, returning $1182/hd.
Daddamarine Trust, Booubyjan, sold Charbray steers for 422c/kg and $1079/hd.
T and A Dennien, Windera, sold Charbray steers for $1147/hd at 424 c/kg.
Charolais cross steers on account of A and H Perrett, Gunalda, sold for $974/hd at 390c/kg.
Charbray steers from Bryan Logging, Murgon, sold for $833/hd at 404c/kg.
Brangus steers from D Smith, Gayndah, sold to $1016/hd, at 378c/kg.
Two pens of Santa Gertrudis steers from Kelly Brothers, Crownthorpe, sold for 392c/kg, returning $1310/hd, and 402c/kg, $999/hd.
D Stanton, Goomeri, sold two pens of Santa Gertrudis steers for $1003/hd, at 400c/kg, and $833/hd, at 412c/kg.
Santa steers on account of the Quinn Family, Crownthorpe, sold for 422c/kg, returning $879/hd.
M and S Kenny, Gayndah, sold Braford steers for 424c/kg, returning $921/hd.
M Cooper, Windera, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 400c/kg and $953/hd.
Emjay Charbrays, Goomeri, sold Charbray heifers for 338c/kg, returning $893/hd.
Santa Gertrudis cross heifers from R Schmidt, Stalworth, sold for $829/hd at 280c/kg.
Boonara Brangus, Tansey, sold Brangus heifers for 310c/kg to return $841/hd.
Red Angus heifers from G and A Sippel, Murgon, sold to 296c/kg, returning $824/hd.
Santa Gertrudis cross heifers on account of I Phillips, Murgon, sold for $833/hd, at 306c/kg.
The Davies Family, Yarraman, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 288c/kg, returning $710.
