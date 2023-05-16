Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Tansey's Barsby family top Pratt's weaner sale with awarded Charbray steers

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 1400 head yarding sold to expectations given the current market. Pictures: supplied by Pratts Agencies.
The 1400 head yarding sold to expectations given the current market. Pictures: supplied by Pratts Agencies.

A pen of Charbray steers from Tansey took top honours at the annual Pratt's Agencies weaner show and sale in Murgon last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.