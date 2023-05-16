There were 246 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
All buyers were in attendance, although buyers were all operating with restricted rates.
Jason Raine, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $950 and $670. Symbol D Grazing, Woolmar, sold Charbray and Angus males for $940, $890 and $750.
Darcy Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold Brangus male calves for $600. Brian Kuhn, Royston, sold Droughtmaster steers for $890.
Robert Ryan, Mt Mee, sold Droughtmaster males for $1170 and steers and males for $740 and $620.
Mark Kuhn, Woolmar, sold Droughtmaster steers for $840, $710 and $620. Terry O'Neill, Bracalba, sold mixed breed steers for $815.
