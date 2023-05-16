When renewing your drivers license, would you be happy to resit a road rule knowledge test, if it meant it would strengthen safety measures across Queensland?
Back in early April this year, the state government considered the idea to make drivers re-sit their driving test at their licence renewal, in order to improve driver awareness and education regarding road rules.
It comes after the state recorded 299 fatalities in 2022.
AgForce chief executive officer Michael Guerin
"AgForce's position is that the current road safety record is woeful and needs a broad based and comprehensive response.
"Dealing with any piece in isolation like considering licence testing will only take from the desperate need for a comprehensive response - within which testing can be considered within a wider conversation."
Queensland Farmers' Federation chief executive, Jo Sheppard
"Road safety is a critical issue for agriculture and regional communities more broadly. People who live and operate businesses in regional and remote Queensland often have no choice but to spend a lot of time on the roads as part of day-to-day work and life.
"Whilst additional driver tests may be necessary as we pass through different stages of life or make changes in relation to the types of vehicles we operate, increasing driver tests will be more of an administrative and cost burden rather than a key driver for road safety.
"What will result in improved road safety is an improvement of the conditions of the rural road network and a targeted investment in safety black spots and areas of the network that are dangerous and regular locations for accidents. An ongoing broader road safety campaign that builds awareness in all drivers, including tourists and other visitors who may be using a rural road but unfamiliar with the associated risks, would also be beneficial.
"Practical solutions are needed to increase road safety in the regions, including a long-term strategy that is adequately resourced to improve the condition of roads and build the network to meet safety requirements. This would assist with meeting not only increased traffic volume on our roads but changed traffic uses that are continually evolving across the state."
Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland vice president and field officer central, Alister Clarke, Gracemere Livestock Transport
"I don't believe that licence re-testing will improve the issue here because it is not going to address bad habits/bad impromptu decisions.
"Maybe there should be a training course for road safety that needs to be taken annually online to keep a licence current.
"The training should include images/footage of the consequences of reckless/impatient driving (especially on rural roads) and the implications. The training could also address less commonly known road rules.
"Overall, there needs to be more serious penalties in place for dangerous driving and not driving to road conditions."
