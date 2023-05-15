A proposed wind farm project in central Queensland will have 'adverse' impacts on the local farming community and environment if it goes ahead, a group of local landholders have argued.
It comes amid landholder concerns over a planned 10,910-hectare Moah Wind Farm project near Kalapa, 30 kilometres west of Rockhampton.
The wind farm is part of the larger integrated Central Queensland Power (COP) project, which is being jointly developed by RES and Energy Estate.
Sixth generation Kalapa grazier, Glen Kelly, is leading the Kalapa and Wycarbah Local Action committee against the project.
He estimates the nearest turbine from the Moah Creek wind farm will be 4.5km from his family's 2833 hectare cattle property.
Mr Kelly said the community weren't prepared a renewable project of this magnitude.
"Renewable energy has hit our area so fast and we weren't prepared for it," he said.
"I think it was something that we were listening to down in the south and watching but not realising that it was going to happen to us one day, and when it did start, it come very quickly.
"We had to try and understand what we could do to put something in place to have some control and so us farmers could have some say over these projects going so close to our homes, especially our family homes."
Mr Kelly said it breaks his heart to see where the developers plan to build the wind farm.
"I believe there is a place for them but it's certainly not in his remnant vegetation areas and these high risk areas of fire, let alone the areas whereby our habitat need to live and it's something that is so important to them, so it should be important to us," he said.
"I think if there's no change made very soon, it'll be too late and for the next generation, which are my girls, will be leaving them with a hell of a mess and it'll be up to them to fix."
Mr Kelly said the wind farm, along with other nearby projects including the Clarke Creek, Mt Hopeful and Boulder Creek, would involve extensive clearing of land, much of which has never been touched, on steep mountain ranges.
"We are facing the fight of our lives, and we're doing it for our next generation who are the ones who will be left to clean up the mess," he said.
"We have no say on this project as there is no compulsory public consultation phase in wind farm development applications.
"We feel like the guinea pigs - the Moah Creek turbines will be up to 275 metres to the blade tip, sitting on mountains up to 400 metres tall.
"They will also need to flatten these mountain ridges for the wind blades and cranes - the environmental damage will be enormous, not to mention the soil erosion and its risk to the Great Barrier Reef."
Mr Kelly said there would also be issues with traffic, noise polution, and the fact that the area is a well known bushfire prone area.
"Our farms evolve around these small community roads and therefore we'd have to change our way of life, so these projects could go ahead with construction," he said.
"When we're dealing with a traffic increase of up to 280 vehicles a day, and at the moment, it's only 30, our lives will change just on that alone, let alone the dust issues.
"This area here has been a well known area for bushfire and we've had the Gracemere fires in 2018, where they evacuated 8000 people and yet but the potential of where this Moah Creek turbines farm is to go, is on the fringe of where that fire actually started.
"As a rural firefighter, I know the issues and the implications that will have."
Leader of The Nationals, David Littleproud, Federal Member for Flynn, Colin Boyce, and Capircornia Federal MP, Michelle Landry, joined local Kalapa graziers on Monday morning to hear their concerns.
Nationals leader David Littleproud, who toured the site, said he was deeply concerned for local graziers and the local environment.
"Labor's ideology does not match the practical reality and the impact on farming areas and the local environment in central Queensland," Mr Littleproud said.
"Chopping down thousands of hectares of native bushland and pristine farmland is senseless."
Mr Littleproud attributed these renewable energy issues facing rural and regional communities to the federal government's "recklace race" to 82 per cent renewable energy by 2030
"There is a place for renewable energy, but they cannot lose their social licence in getting to any target whatsoever," he said.
"What we are seeing is the perverse outcomes on the environment, on farms and on productive landscape, that it's not just tearing away food security and putting up your cost of living, but it's also ripping away koala habitat, glider habitat and natural habitat.
"We are saying there is a place for renewables, but it's not on native bushland or productive landscape.
"It's actually on people's rooftops or offshore and if you use common sense and understand the sovereignty that this country has on all its resources, then we can have an energy policy that will meet emissions reductions, but will look after the environment and reduce the need for 28,000 kilometers of new transmission lines, to plug all these renewable projects in that are going to destroy native habitat and agricultural landscape."
Federal Flynn MP, Colin Boyce, said renewable energy projects, such as the proposed Moah Creek wind farm, will have an enormous impact communities, particularly in rural and regional Queensland.
"The environmental damage that will be caused, the fact the renewable sector does not have to comply with any current regulations in Queensland including tree clearing guidelines, reef legislation or environmental protocols that have been imposed on every other industry," Mr Boyce said.
"This is simply outrageous. It's time the Queensland Government implement legislation around the renewable energy sector that will apply governance over the renewable sector regarding how these projects are getting built and their impact on the farming sector and more broadly rural and regional communities."
Queensland Country Life did contact the developers of the Moah Wind Farm project in central Queensland, but they did not respond in time of publication.
The Moah Creek project will be comprised of a 400MW wind farm, a 200MW solar farm and 300MW of battery storage facility.
Through a previous statement, the Moah Creek Wind Farm developer spokesperson said they, "envisage (the project) will facilitate the transition of Central Queensland's power supply towards firmed renewable energy and in doing so to secure the future of heavy industry in the region."
"The location of this project was chosen for its good wind speeds, proximity to transmission lines, transport accessibility and our ability to achieve the project goals with minimal environmental and community impacts."
The Rockhampton region has emerged as one of the nation's leading renewable energy generation points, with four wind farms, a solar farm, and a battery storage complex, proposed for the region.
The proposed wind farms will be located north of Kalapa, between Westwood and Mount Morgan, and in the vicinity of the Mount Hopeful television transmitter station.
Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams said the building of these new facilities will give the Rockhampton region the opportunity to play an important part in the generation of renewable energy.
"Since the construction of the Stanwell Power Station in 1996, electricity generation has been one of the strengths in our region," Mayor Williams said.
"Almost three per cent of our workforce is currently involved in the delivery of electricity, gas, water, and waste services compared to 1.1 per cent for regional Queensland as a whole.
"The Queensland government is seeking to have 50 per cent of its electricity generation coming from renewable sources by 2030, and the proposed developments will help to deliver this goal and deliver many benefits for the local economy.
"This will open up new opportunities for local businesses looking to diversify their offering."
