Moah Creek wind farm project will have 'adverse' impacts on local community and environment, kalapa landholders argue

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated May 15 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 6:00pm
Kalapa-district grazier Glen Kelly, with his daughters Laine and Paige at their farm in central Queensland. Pictures supplied
A proposed wind farm project in central Queensland will have 'adverse' impacts on the local farming community and environment if it goes ahead, a group of local landholders have argued.

