Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock top at 396c at Toowoomba

Updated May 15 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
Numbers reduce by half at Toowoomba
Numbers reduced by close half of the previous week's level down to 298 head at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday.

