Numbers reduce by half at Toowoomba

Numbers reduced by close half of the previous week's level down to 298 head at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday.
Overall quality was mixed with only a small sample of well bred lines penned.
Export buyer attendance was not as good as the previous week, however the regular feed and restocker buyers were present and operating.
Prices continued to decline across most classes.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 396c to average 314c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged 303c with sales to 328c/kg. Restocker lines in the same weight range made 304c to average 289c/kg. A small selection of heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 303c and made to 304c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 252c to average 239c and processor lines averaged 220c and made to 226c/kg. A handful of yearling heifers to feed made to 236c to average 223c and restockers lines averaged 227c/kg.
Heavy grown steers to feed made to 276c to average 272c/kg. The best of the cows made to 212c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 224c/kg. Steer calves sold open auction made to $430/head. Cows and calves made to $1420/unit.
- MLA
