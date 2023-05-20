Mixed inputs from the USDA's world supply outlook

The United States Department of Agriculture issued its first detailed assessment of the world 2023-24 supply and demand estimates last week, which showed contrasting outlooks for the various grains.
The report confirmed a sharp increase in global feed grain supplies as production in the US rebounds from last year's below average yields while world major exporter wheat supplies are expected to remain tight.
US wheat futures continued with the recent volatility which is being driven by contrasting supply outlooks for the various grades. Hard Red Winter wheat futures rocketed higher after the USDA revealed the impacts of the drought in the Southern Plains has hurt the country's major wheat production states more than expected. However, this was partly offset by better crops in other parts of the country.
Analysts are saying the strength in the HRW wheat values is domestically driven and is unlikely to have a significant impact on global wheat values.
Global feed grain values were under pressure after the USDA projected sharply higher US corn supplies. US corn production was forecast at 388 million tonnes, up more than 10 per cent from last year's 349mt. US corn ending stocks are projected to climb by 20mt to 56mt, the largest in nine years if realised, despite a forecast 8mt increase in annual exports.
USDA projected that the average US farmer corn prices would be more than A$100 lower than last year.
Corn futures finished the week sharply lower, and this weighed on Chicago Board of Trade SRW wheat futures.
International wheat supplies are expected to remain tight, despite the recovery in the major feed grain supplies.
World wheat production for the 2023-24 season is forecast to be close to unchanged at 790mt. However, production in the major exporting countries is forecast to contract by 12mt to 382mt. Australian wheat production is forecast to decline by 10mt to 29mt with Russian production also expected to fall by around 10mt. This will be partly offset by projected larger crops in Argentina, Canada, and the European Union.
It is early days for the world 2023-24 wheat production estimates with production concerns in several countries, including Australia. For now, Russia continues to dominate the major wheat exports and it looks like this will continue for some time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.