Fatal traffic crash at Cooladdi not discovered for hours

A man has died following a single vehicle traffic crash at Cooladdi near Charleville at the weekend.
Preliminary investigations indicate at approximately 9pm on Saturday May 13, a gold 2008 Toyota Hilux utility was travelling west along Diamantina Developmental Road, around 10 kilometres east of Cooladdi, when it left the road and rolled a number of times.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man from interstate, currently living and working in Augathella, died at the scene.
A passing motorist raised the alarm at approximately 3pm on Sunday, May 14.
Witnesses, including passing motorists who may have seen the vehicle travelling in the area between 8pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday are urged to come forward.
Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.
