Angus PTIC heifers 500kg make $2040/head on AuctionsPlus

May 16 2023 - 2:00pm
Buyers cherry-pick the best breeding females online
CATTLE

Cattle listings slipped 5 per cent on AuctionsPlus last week to 17,584 head.

