Buyers cherry-pick the best breeding females online

Cattle listings slipped 5 per cent on AuctionsPlus last week to 17,584 head.
The combination of a higher value over reserve at $110 and a lower clearance rate of 38pc reinforces the trend of buyers cherry-picking the best breeding females.
Competition for a select group of breeding stock has supported higher value over reserve, while deteriorating restocker demand for young cattle, which contribute 62pc of listings, has weighed on clearance rates.
Prices were mostly lower across steer and heifer categories except for the heavier 400kg+ categories which saw solid gains - suggesting that feeder and processor demand is currently stronger than restocker demand.
Steers 200-280kg registered 2832 head and averaged $1055/head - down $64 from the previous week for a 50pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 338-498c and averaged 425c/kg lwt.
From Booborowie, SA, a line of 61 Angus steers aged nine to 10 months and weighing 279kg returned $1176/head, or 422c/kg lwt.
Steers 330-400kg registered 1605 head and averaged $1378/head - down $72 for a 52pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 302-470c and averaged 391c/kg lwt.
From Alexandria, Vic, a line of 100 Angus steers aged nine to 11 months and weighing 343kg returned $1610/head, or 470c/kg lwt.
Heifers 200-280kg registered 1594 head and averaged $831/head - down $65 for a 47pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 255-407c and averaged 347c/kg lwt.
From Wantabadgery, NSW, a line of 140 Poll Hereford heifers aged seven to eight months and weighing 221kg returned $900/head, or 407c/kg lwt. A line of 140 brothers to those heifers from the same vendor weighed 227kg and returned $1050/head, or 461c/kg lwt.
Heifers 280-330kg registered 876 head and averaged $1023/head - down $148 for a 38pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 157-418c and averaged 337c/kg lwt.
From Koorawatha, NSW, a line of 24 Shorthorn heifers aged nine to 10 months and weighing 311kg returned $1300/head, or 418c/kg lwt.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered 1977 head, 45pc fewer than the previous week as we move away from the peak supply period. Prices averaged $1528/head - down $106 for a 30pc clearance rate.
From Taroom, a line of 46 Angus PTIC heifers aged 15-24 months old and weighing 500kg returned $2040/head.
Listings of PTIC cows increased 10pc to 1929 head and listings of SM cows lifted 78pc to 1028 head as we approach the peak supply period for joined cows as producers consolidate breeding herds heading into winter. PTIC cow prices averaged $1927/head - down $39 for a 27pc clearance rate.
From Guyra, NSW, a line of 55 rising four-year-old Angus PTIC cows weighing 565kg returned $2560/head.
Sheep and lamb listings slipped to 70,989 - down 9pc. Listings remain above the same week in 2021 and 2022. Average value over reserve eased $1 to $9 and clearance rate fell 8 percentage points to finish the week at 48pc.
A smaller offering of lambs resulted in higher prices, while scanned in-lamb Merino ewes also increased but the remainder of the market was mixed.
Crossbred lambs registered 12,635 head and averaged $109/head - up $11 for a 73pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 187-346c and averaged 302c/kg lwt.
From Mingbool, SA, a line of 957 Aug/Sep '22 drop Poll Dorset/Primeline mixed sex lambs weighing 40kg returned $132/head, or 331c/kg lwt.
A total of 10,106 Merino wether lambs were offered throughout the week with 59pc selling to an average $76/head - up $11. Prices ranged from 192-270c and averaged 205c/kg lwt.
From Glenorchy, Vic, a line of 350 Aug/Sep '22 drop Merino store wether lambs weighing 36kg returned $87/head, or 239c/kg lwt.
SIL Merino ewes registered 8940 head and ranged from $90 - $210 to average $148/head - down $3 for a 27pc clearance rate.
From Wee Waa, NSW, a line of 235 21 to 22-month-old Merino SIL ewes weighing 65kg returned $177/head, $42 over the reserve price.
SM Shedding breed ewes registered 3698 head, with prices ranging from $145 - $208 and averaging $198/head - down $46 for a 62pc clearance rate.
From Hermidale, NSW, four lines of a total 1500 Mar/Apr '22 drop Australian White SM ewes weighing 48kg returned from $200 - $208/head, averaging $205/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.