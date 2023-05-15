Queensland Country Life
Home/News

New truck technology addresses safety concerns, but reckless light vehicle drivers still an issue

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 16 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A display of Next Level Kenworth changes over time; a 2007 model T650 (left) compared to a 2021 model (right), with a new 2022 built K220 Kenworth in the middle. Picture: Frasers Transport
A display of Next Level Kenworth changes over time; a 2007 model T650 (left) compared to a 2021 model (right), with a new 2022 built K220 Kenworth in the middle. Picture: Frasers Transport

There are many new technologies being implemented to improve the safety of truck drivers on Australian roads, but truckies are calling for driver diligence to curb the rising death toll.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.