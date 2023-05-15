There are many new technologies being implemented to improve the safety of truck drivers on Australian roads, but truckies are calling for driver diligence to curb the rising death toll.
Frasers Livestock Transport Central Queensland Manager and Vice Chair of TruckSafe Athol Carter said that while there has been huge advancements in technology to improve driver safety, dangerous driving behaviours still needed to be addressed.
With access to more documentation of incidents thanks to new technology, as well as firsthand experience, Mr Carter said distraction and risky behaviour were easily the biggest concerns for drivers.
"I get to see first hand behind the wheel of a heavy vehicle, but also through artificial intelligence features and the systems that we've implemented and installed, what our drivers are faced with out on the road and what they have to deal with some days is absolutely horrific," he said.
"We can have all this equipment to make people safe, but at the end of the day, it is human behaviour and human decisions that is causing accidents.
"In the light vehicle world, there seems to be a huge appetite in certain regional areas of Australia, for dangerous driving behaviour.
"What we're seeing is that there's human factors involved and that is driver error, inappropriate speed, and fatigue, with distraction being number one.
"I really fear for our drivers' safety some days, out there on the roads."
Artificial Intelligence is currently a hot topic in many areas, including the transport industry, where systems are being used to prevent incidents caused by driver fatigue and distraction.
"It's a very, very powerful tool when it can, in real time, have an in-cab intervention for the driver to say, "Hey, mate, either wake up, or get your eyes back on the road," Mr Carter said.
"It can't be relied upon solely, but it's certainly opened our eyes to where the problems are and I think we are now seeing that destructive behaviour from other road users."
AI is just one form of technology being implemented to improve safety for drivers, with the government mandating two new design rules involving advanced emergency breaking and electronic stability control (ESC) on heavy vehicles.
ESC has been a standard feature in all new Australian made Kenworth trucks from the 1st of January this year, and from the 1st of January 2025, forward collision warning safety packages will be fitted.
Mr Carter said that it was still imperative to have drivers trained accordingly, in order to make the most of the new technology and safety features being introduced.
"I suppose we use new technology in vehicles and it is assisting drivers and addressing behaviours, but we need to be training our drivers correctly in how to use this equipment, and that's a big thing," he said.
"It's one thing, purchasing equipment, but it's about how we show our drivers how to get the best advantage and efficiency out of that technology that we're buying.
"Technology is just the tool at the heart of change. We are changing human behaviour and we need to have our drivers involved in these discussions so that they feel that it's done with them, not for them.
"We need to educate and familiarise our drivers constantly on our ever changing vehicle technology."
This month the Queensland Trucking Association also launched the 'First on scene' initiative, a remote incident training course for heavy vehicle drivers which is funded by the Motor Accident Insurance Commission and will be held at numerous locations in the coming months.
The course is aimed at providing heavy vehicle operators with a set of skills pertaining to critical road accidents, such as emergency first aid and communication strategies, given they are often the first on the scene of incidents occurring in rural and remote areas.
Like many, Mr Carter said it was important for Australians to be made aware of the confronting reality of road-related accidents, particularly during National Road Safety Week.
"We have a huge problem currently in Australia that we can't walk away from at the moment, and that is that the road toll has now increased in the last 10 years, we're trending upwards," he said.
"We're seeing a huge increase in accidents on the likes of the Warrego highway, Capricorn highway and the Gregory development road.
"We have to ask ourselves the question, if we have safe speed limits, we have safer vehicles and safer roads, why is the road toll increasing in rural and regional Australia?"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.