Steers sell for 376c at Murgon

Combined agents yarded 1054 head at the Murgon fat and store sale last week.
Cows and calves peaked at $1350 and averaged $921.50.
Heavy bulls averaged 235.98c/kg, topped at 266.2c/kg.
Store cows averaged 164.72c/kg and topped at 288.2c/kg.
Fat cows averaged 211.52c/kg to top at 266.2c/kg.
Export steers made up to 352.2c/kg.
Weaner steers averaged 305.87c/kg and out to 378.2c/kg. Trade weight steers peaked at 376.2c/kg averaging 311.2c/kg.
Weaner heifers averaged 205.46c/kg topping at 258.2c/kg. Trade heifers topped at 300c/kg and averaged 232.15c/kg.
