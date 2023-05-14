Queensland Country Life
Trade weight steers reach 376c, average 311c at Murgon

Updated May 15 2023 - 1:23pm, first published May 14 2023 - 11:00am
Steers sell for 376c at Murgon
Steers sell for 376c at Murgon

Combined agents yarded 1054 head at the Murgon fat and store sale last week.

