Gatton Campdraft Association finally unveils its new campdraft grounds at Grantham

By Robyn Paine
May 15 2023 - 1:00pm
Lockyer Valley Council CEO Ian Church with Mayor Tanya Milligan, GCA president Scott Haley, life member Mick Brennan and secretary Natasha Schultz at the new facility. Picture: Quarterash Photography
Flooding has dominated the headlines of local news in the Lockyer Valley in the past 12 years but there was cause for celebration in the campdrafting circles on the weekend.

