Flooding has dominated the headlines of local news in the Lockyer Valley in the past 12 years but there was cause for celebration in the campdrafting circles on the weekend.
The Gatton Campdraft Association finally unveiled its new campdraft grounds at Grantham after more than a decade of planning and construction work.
The GCA has a long history in the Lockyer Valley and in 1984, following some issues at the Gatton Showgrounds, Terry and Colleen Fitzgerald offered to provide their private property to hold the event.
This proved to be a fruitful relationship and after many years, an arena and campdraft facility was finalised and hosted annual campdraft events.
But after Mr Fitzgerald's passing, the GCA started to investigate an alternate venue option.
It was around this time, in 2011, that the region was hit by floods and landholders in the Grantham township were offered higher land in exchange for their low lying flood affected country.
In 2017, the GCA leased some reclaimed land from the Lockyer Valley Regional Council and commenced planning and preparation of its new campdraft complex at Grantham.
In 2021, as the venture was near completion, floods hit the district again and much of the infrastructure was destroyed.
The project was subsequently suspended, however the GCA was able to obtain support from local, state and federal government bodies and reconstruction commenced.
The challenging times united the GCA and the band of resilient, hard working and dedicated voluntary workers including former GCA president Mick Brennan.
"The Gatton Campdraft Complex was purpose built from steel and they hope to encourage other local equine groups such as pony club and sulky clubs to utilise their facilities," he said.
"The arena has been surfaced with crusher dust and will provide a safe all weather competition area, and there has been over 200 trees planted to provide future shade and protection."
A plaque is being finalised and the arena will be named the Terry and Colleen Fitzgerald Arena.
Fellow life member, the late Allan Roberts, will have the competition gate into the cut out yard named in his honour.
