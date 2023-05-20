What can impact family partnerships?

A major issue we are encountering more and more recently is the reporting of the rural land on the partnership balance sheet. The partnership loans that are often related to the land are reported as a liability of the partnership so to balance things out we need to report the land as an asset.
Historically this has been a common practice of accountants but what many aren't aware of is the headache this can cause when someone dies.
For example, Roy and Jan own rural land as joint owners and have operated a cattle breeding enterprise on this land for many years. They also have an adult son who used to work for them for minimal wages but quite a few years ago there was a dispute and for a number of years he has been estranged and they haven't spoken. Roy's health has been failing in recent months and both he and his wife haven't updated their wills as they know they own the property as joint tenants and therefore Roy's half share of the land will automatically pass to Jan on his death. The land has been recorded as an asset on the partnership balance sheet for many years.
When Roy dies, his estranged son decides to challenge Roy's estate. Jan assumes she is protected as she should control 100 per cent of the land as it was owned as joint tenants. However, due to the land being recorded on the partnership balance sheet for a long time, there is now an argument that the land is a partnership asset. So instead of automatically transferring to Jan as assumed, Roy's 50pc share now forms part of his estate and is now at risk under the estate challenge.
To avoid such a situation in the future, most lawyers advise that assets such as rural land, which aren't really considered to be partnership assets and are owned by Mum and Dad as joint tenants, should never be reported on the partnership balance sheet. As accountants, we know the issues not reporting the farm and the associated debt can cause when dealing with banks and lending institutions and therefore as a minimum, the partners should consider including a declaration in their financial statements stating the land is not a partnership asset.
