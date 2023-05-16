There were 492 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Cow and steer prices eased, while the heifers held up well in a declining market.
Robert Brumm, Thornton, sold Charolais steers for $1590. Josh Kliese, Ingoldsby, sold lines of Charolais steers for $1380. Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1155 and a pen of cows for $1200. Jim King, Hattonvale, sold steers for $1600 and $1080. Valley View Grazing, Blenheim, sold Santa steers for $1140.
Mick and Maree Coogan, Mt Whitestone, sold Limousin weaners, with steers making $1100 and heifers $910. Ian Groves, Ravensbourne, sold Santa steers for $1100. Robert Redinger, Mt Sylvia, sold young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $920.
Reinke Family, Mt Sylvia, sold lines of Santa steer calves for $850, $710 and $620. Geoff McNamara, Marburg, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $910 and $970. Aaron Erbacher, Adare, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $970. Josta Pty Ltd, Woodbine, sold Brangus heifers for $880.
