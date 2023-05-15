Competition still strong at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a quality yarding at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
All descriptions sold within current downward market trends, with sought after lines still creating strong competition.
Droughtmaster steers 20 months account Shaun Minahan, Rathdowney, sold for $1370. John and Donna Mounsey, Moogerah, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 20 months for $1350. Euro cross steers 18 months account Neil and Christine Martin, Cainbable, sold for $1300. Charbray steers 15 months account Glenhills Pastoral Co, Palen Creek, sold for $1200.
Singh Enterprises Pty Ltd, Tabooba, sold Charolais cross steers 15 months for $1190. Droughtmaster steers 15 months account Yates Family Enterprises Pty Ltd, Croftby, sold for $1140. M and M Platell Farming Co, Josephville, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1100.
Michael Keaveny, Nindooinbah, sold Santa weaner steers for $970. Limousin cross weaner steers account Neil and Christine Martin sold for $960. Charbray weaner steers account Mark and Dianne Mylett, Cainbable, sold for $840. Scott Willmann, Cooyar, sold Santa weaner steers for $820.
Jim and Rachel Hardgrave, Palen Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $800. Charolais cross weaner steers account Len and Karen Murphey, Cannon Creek, sold for $800. Maroon Valley Ranch, Maroon, sold Hereford cross weaner steers for $760. Charolais cross weaner steers account Max Wyatt, Kagaru, sold for $710.
Kerrie Sullivan, Biddaddaba, sold Charbray heifers two years for $1150. Charolais cross heifers 14 months account Singh Enterprise Pty Ltd sold for $1060. Glenhills Pastoral Co sold Charbray heifers 14 months for $1030. Santa weaner heifers account Scott Willmann sold for $800. M and M Platell Farming Co sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 12 months for $750.
Duncan and Julie Walpole, Innisplain, sold Charolais cross cows and seven calves for $1750. Valarie Klan, Boonah, sold Braford cows and calves for $1200.
