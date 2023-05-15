Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cows and calves sell to $1750 at Beaudesert

May 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competition still strong at Beaudesert
Competition still strong at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a quality yarding at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.