Emerald saleyard's $3 million expansion and upgrade finalised

A $3 million expansion and upgrade of the Emerald Saleyards has been officially opened, improving cattle production and safety, while reducing truck wait times and feed losses.
The project, which started construction in 2019 and supported eight jobs during construction, has delivered strategic enhancements to the existing saleyards.
These improvements, include 20 new spelling paddocks, a new roof and lighting over the scale house, a second double-decker dump ramp and a new hay storage shed.
"Emerald has the highest quality livestock genetics and is located at the edge of the tick-free part of the state, making it a key staging point for cattle movements from west and north to southern destinations," Mayor Hayes said.
"(Vendors) and buyers are supremely confident that they can sell, weigh, dip and feed as well as cross load all in one facility.
"This is more than a good marketplace for local graziers. It is a premium destination for the broader CQ region and larger northern and western breeders wanting to sell quality animals."
The project was joint-funded by the Australian Government 'Building Better Regions Fund', State Government 'Building our Regions' and Central Highlands Regional Council.
Assistant Minister for Regional Development, Anthony Chisholm said the Emerald saleyards' redevelopment is a game changer for the local economy in Emerald and the wider Central Highlands.
"Improving safety and cattle throughput, boosting yard capacity, reducing truck wait times and feed losses will have huge benefits for cattle buyers, sellers and agents," Mr Chisholm said.
"The Albanese government is committed to delivering the infrastructure and services communities need right across Australia."
Queensland's Assistant Minister for Local Government Nikki Boyd said the Building our Regions fund is intended to upgrade vital community infrastructure, like this.
"The Emerald Saleyards are a pillar of the community out here in Central Queensland, so it's fantastic to be here to see this funding producing tangible result," Ms Boyd said.
