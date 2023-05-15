Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Emerald saleyard's $3 million expansion and upgrade finalised

By Newsroom
Updated May 15 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes, Senator Anthony Chisholm, Emerald saleyards manager Timothy Maguire and Assistant Minister Nikki Boyd at the saleyards earlier this month. Picture supplied by Central Highlands Regional Council
Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes, Senator Anthony Chisholm, Emerald saleyards manager Timothy Maguire and Assistant Minister Nikki Boyd at the saleyards earlier this month. Picture supplied by Central Highlands Regional Council

A $3 million expansion and upgrade of the Emerald Saleyards has been officially opened, improving cattle production and safety, while reducing truck wait times and feed losses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.