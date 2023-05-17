"If this road isn't fixed soon, someone's going to get killed."
Comments like this by irate ratepayers are received by local governments across Queensland regularly, but often councils' ability to address the issue is hamstrung by a lack of funds.
For example, in the lead-up to the federal budget, GrainGrowers, NFF and the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association called for an emergency funding package of nearly $5.5 billion, but only $250 million in new funding was forthcoming.
In Queensland, over $6 billion of road maintenance work hasn't been done on state roads, thanks to a lack of funding.
Christine Rolfe, the deputy mayor at the Central Highlands Regional Council and the chair of the Bowen Basin Regional Roads group, said the shortfall meant roads like the Carnarvon Highway were an accident waiting to happen.
"In the last 18 months to two years there's been a real increase in travellers from cities out onto our regional highways," she said. "They don't understand them, they don't understand the distances, and they don't understand what is coming at them."
What's coming at them on what's known as the inland freight route from Mungindi to Charters Towers is lots of road trains.
"There's been a real increase in freight, and they have to have priority," Cr Rolfe said "A lot of people don't really understand that sort of stuff."
In an attempt to reduce the toll of road deaths and injuries on Queensland roads, Local Government Association of Queensland chief executive officer Alison Smith said councils had put forward a series of immediate, short, medium and long-term measures to the Minister's Road Safety Roundtable earlier this year.
"Among the measures that we consider would have positive impacts would be to increase funding for the Transport and Infrastructure Development Scheme to $100 million by 2024 to help build safer road networks," she said.
Other initiatives advocated were financial support for defensive and advanced driving courses for young drivers, caravanners, and rural and remote driving; and broadening the Blackspot funding program to include proactive improvements, including for rural and remote areas.
"We've recommended the state government reinstate the Western Roads Upgrade program with $25 million per year for four years, to provide targeted road network upgrades in western Queensland such as road widening and sealing to improve safety," Ms Smith said.
There are plenty of other requests on LGAQ's wishlist, such as a review of Transport and Main Roads' decision to impose increased heavy vehicle restrictions on state-controlled roads, and its subsequent enforcement activity, which Ms Smith said had resulted in increased heavy vehicle traffic on the local road government road network.
LGAQ would also like to see the commencement of the Transport and Main Roads Heavy Vehicle Safety Action Plan initiative - including rest area provision and adequate funding for maintenance - to address heavy vehicle road safety statewide.
"We've also recommended better collection of road safety data to allow improved analysis of crash trends and causes," Ms Smith said, echoing the call by the Automobile Association of Australia and Senator Susan McDonald for a national crash database to pinpoint the effectiveness of funding allocations.
The Maranoa Regional Council has the third longest road network of any local government in the state, just short of 6000km - for context, the distance between Brisbane and Perth is 4300km - and its deputy director of strategic road management, Cameron Hoffmann says road safety is a key council priority.
"There is always work that can be done and additional funding is a key element of that," he said.
In particular, he would like to see recognition given to the damage a road train can do to a road network in comparison to a small urban vehicle, by allocating additional funding to rural and remote councils, which have more heavy vehicles using the roads.
"Heavy and more freight-efficient vehicles are critical to industry within our region, however these vehicles do increase risk to road users, due to their width and length, and cause more damage to our road network," he said.
While some funding allocations are based on total traffic volumes, Mr Hoffmann would like to see a heavy vehicle loading, which would let them do more work to make their roads safer.
In a proactive move, Maranoa has fully funded a local driving training program for L-plate and P-plate drivers, and is in the throes of developing three short road safety videos that aim to help highlight a number of unique road safety risks associated with rural and remote driving.
Similar challenges face the Isaac Regional Council, where mayor Anne Baker says maintaining roads in one of Australia's largest resource regions is extremely challenging.
Like others, the council funds its local road projects from rates or grants.
State government-controlled roads are typically funded by a combination of federal and state money, usually an 80:20 federal-state split, and the total amount varies from year to year.
Along with the community, the council is experiencing the impact of rising costs for raw materials used in road maintenance and construction.
"Current budget limitations mean we are forced to prioritise maintenance and repairs of our roads, which ultimately restricts our ability to maintain the region's road network," Cr Baker said.
Among the roads of concern are the Peak Downs Highway and Gregory Developmental Road, both state-owned roads that have seen growing freight demand lead to increased damage, which means more frequent repairs.
In the Central Highlands, the council spends around $18m on road maintenance and $21m on capital upgrades on the local road network a year, funded with a combination of council rates, and federal and state funding allocations.
"All of these external funds have remained constant over the last five years despite significant rising costs of construction and materials across the state," a spokesperson said. "This puts extra pressure on local governments to find the additional funds required to carry out the same level of service through rate increases that are passed onto ratepayers."
The Central Highlands council continues to advocate for the state government to return coal mining royalties to the local government areas impacted by mining companies' presence.
Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association executive director Mat Munro has told a House of Representatives Standing Committee that urgent new funding was needed right across the rural road network.
"Severely damaged roads are dramatically increasing the time and cost of moving freight to and from our rural production centres," he said. "It's harder on our vehicles, it's harder on our drivers, and it's harder on our livestock. At the end of the day it's a basic safety issue that needs to be addressed."
Speaking following the release of the federal budget, RACQ CEO David Carter said $220 million for infrastructure upgrades and initial commitments for improved road safety programs were a good start.
"We supported the state government's Road Safety Roundtable in January, which tragically came off the back of Queensland's worst road toll in more than a decade," he said. "We're pleased to see some of our recommendations have been adopted and these actions will serve as a solid foundation for future initiatives to save lives."
Mr Carter urged the government to maximise taxpayer investment by focusing on the sections that see the highest fatalities.
"RACQ analysis of 21,500km of regional state-owned roads showed that around 12 per cent of this road length accumulated nearly 60pc of the annual deaths and serious injuries, so concentrating on these specific roads through the Targeted Road Safety Program will have the greatest impact in reducing the annual road toll," he said.
He said it was also encouraging to see the government commit to a targeted increase in high-visibility police enforcement, which the organisation had advocated for at the roundtable.
"One way we can change driver behaviour fast is by boosting police visibility on our roads. We know this works and it's what our members are calling for. This is particularly needed in regional Queensland where the number of deaths are disproportionately high," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.