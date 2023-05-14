Mixed quality yarding at Emerald

Numbers eased by 250 to see Emerald agents offer 1150 head in Thursday's sale.
Generally, it was a fairly mixed quality yarding, with numbers dominated by a draft of Brahman cross cattle from North Queensland.
As the market trend has been for the rest of the state, values eased from between 8-30c/kg from the previous week.
In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 286c to average 276c, heavy steers 500- 550kg were too few to quote, heavy heifers over 400kg made to 296c to average 252c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 236c to average 223c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 228c to average 207c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 276c.
In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg sold to 336c to average 291c, 350-400kg steers topped at 360c to average 344c, 280-350kg steers made as much as 374c to average 323c, weaner steers 200-280kg sold to 440c to average 391c, while light steers under 200kg reached 488c. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 262c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 258c to average 243c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 260c to average 231c, while light heifers under 200kg sold to 264c. No cows and calves were on offer.
The Esmond family, Lucknow, Emerald, sold Droughtmaster cross steers reaching 336c to weigh 483kg and returned $1624. Shawn Ryan, Freitag, Springsure, sold Santa cows making to 220c and weighed 558kg or $1229.
Adrian Esmond, Cockatoo, Emerald, sold Brahman cows making to 236c and weighed 605kg to return $1430. The Donovan family, Coolibah, Capella, sold Brahman cross cows to 233c and weighed 625kg or $1457.
The Sparrow family, Malden, Alpha sold Droughtmaster cows to 232c and weighed 583kg to return $1355.
