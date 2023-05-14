Mixed quality yarding at Emerald

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg sold to 336c to average 291c, 350-400kg steers topped at 360c to average 344c, 280-350kg steers made as much as 374c to average 323c, weaner steers 200-280kg sold to 440c to average 391c, while light steers under 200kg reached 488c. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 262c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 258c to average 243c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 260c to average 231c, while light heifers under 200kg sold to 264c. No cows and calves were on offer.