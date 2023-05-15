The state government has announced the extension of their 'Hold the Red' system, with the installation of innovative red-light technology at 15 intersections across Queensland after successful trials showed a significant reduction in light-running related crashes.
The Department of Main Roads and Transport said the systems will be installed at targeted locations across the state, including parts of Far North, western and central Queensland, by mid next year.
Hold the Red is an intelligent crash avoidance system that uses radar to detect vehicles about to run a red light and implements a two-second delay that prevents other motorists or pedestrians from entering the intersection.
The system uses a radar to track each vehicle approaching an intersection up to 150-metres from the stop line, and when a motorist is about to run the red light during the all-red phase, the opposing red lights are extended, reducing the chance of another vehicle entering the intersection at the same time as the offending vehicle.
In 2018, TMR installed the system at four signalised intersections in south east Queensland, to determine whether it could effectively reduce red-light running crashes, with an evaluation of the trial by the Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety Queensland finding a reduction of 33.47 per cent.
Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said that the extension of the Hold the Red systems was an important part of the government's commitment to improving the safety of Queensland roads, a message given during National Road Safety Week.
"Motorists who run red lights pose a potentially deadly risk to other road users," he said.
"An evaluation of our 'Hold the Red' trial sites found the system can dramatically improve safety by reducing potential conflicts between red-light runners and cross traffic by more than 33 per cent.
"Following the trial's success, we're rolling out this life-saving technology to an additional 15 signalised intersections across the state.
"We've selected locations where there's a history of red-light running behaviour and expect to have the 'Hold the Red' technology installed by mid 2024.
"The expansion is a key feature of the Queensland Road Safety Action Plan 2022-24 and will further assist as we work towards achieving our Queensland Road Safety Strategy 2022-31 targets of reducing fatalities by 50 per cent and serious injuries by 30 per cent by 2031."
The technology was awarded the 3M-Australasian College of Road Safety Diamond Road Safety Award in 2019.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.