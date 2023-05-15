Queensland Country Life
Crash-reducing technology to be installed at 15 locations across Queensland

May 15 2023 - 2:00pm
The red light technology will be rolled out at 15 locations across Queensland. Picture: Clare Adcock
The state government has announced the extension of their 'Hold the Red' system, with the installation of innovative red-light technology at 15 intersections across Queensland after successful trials showed a significant reduction in light-running related crashes.

