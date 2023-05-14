YOU would not have thought there had been a correction in the cattle market over the past 12 months if you attended bull sales in Western Australia this season, as buyers again pushed prices to record levels.
Buyers were out in force and dug deeper than ever before into their pockets, despite the cattle market being back 30 per cent on last year, to help create another record breaking year for WA's beef seedstock producers.
While there were a number of records set throughout the season, it was probably the solid and consistent nature of many sales that helped make it the best WA bull selling season on record.
This solid and consistent buying support was seen at all sales across the State - from Fitzroy Crossing in the north to Esperance in the south east - as a result of producers again turning up in their droves and buying to ensure they continued to reinvest in their breeding programs on the back of a good season.
But not only did they turn up, they showed they were prepared to bid strongly on the bulls they really wanted, pushing prices to record levels never before seen in WA and ensuring another phenomenal selling season.
That might sound like a grand statement, but bulls sold to a record $106,000, which was $24,000 more than the previous highest price paid last season for a bull at auction in WA - and all up more than 117 bulls sold at or above the $20,000 mark.
When the figures were finally crunched last week, the final result was certainly more than most had expected given last year's record breaking season and the correction in the cattle market over the past 12 months.
The figures showed the season now clearly ranks as the biggest on record in terms of the number of bulls offered, sold, average and gross figures.
The overall season average was up $314 to $10,050 on the back of a $2045 jump last season, while the gross topped more than $24 million to be well clear of the previous best figure.
This leap in average again this year means bull buyers since the 2019/20 season have seen the average price of bulls increase by $4390 against a backdrop of an extra 902 bulls being sold over the same period.
Over the same period, the WA cattle market grew to record price levels in early 2022 - not only on the back of robust domestic and overseas (live export and boxed beef) demand - but also restockers from the Eastern States looking to rebuild breeding herds after years of drought, before seeing a correction over the past 12 months as Eastern States' demand fell away and processing space became an issue.
A good indication of how much the market has dropped over the past 12 months can be clearly seen when you examine Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) Western Young Cattle Indicator (WYCI).
In mid-January 2022 (January 13), the WYCI was at 1150.21 cents per kilogram carcase weight (CWT), which was up a massive 302.95c/kg on the same time in 2021.
The WYCI continued to rise in the early part of 2022 peaking at a record 1222c/kg CWT on May 4 and from that date was when it began to drop away.
In mid-January (January 12) this year, the week prior to the main part of the bull selling season kicked off, the WYCI was at 890c/kg CWT, which meant it was back 260.21c/kg or 23pc on the January 2022 figure and down 332c/kg (27pc) on the record peak of May 2022.
From January the WYCI continued to fall, bottoming out at 664.86c/kg CWT on April 3, however since then the falling trend has been reversed and the WYCI has begun to climb back up and when sales finished last week, it was at 737.43c/kg CWT.
Based on last week's figure, the WYCI is down 35pc on the same time last year.
WA's other cattle indicators reported by MLA for last week (April 28), also show how much the market has contracted on 12 months ago.
At the start of this month, the feeder steer indicator was at 331.40c/kg liveweight (LWT), which was back 221.88c/kg on 2022, the restocker yearling steer indicator was 350c/kg LWT, down 220c/kg, while the heavy steer was at 314.22c/kg LWT, down 81.78c/kg.
Also compared to last year, the processor cow indicator was down 88.24c/kg.
But it hasn't only been the trade market which has dropped in the past 12 months, so too have the weaner, female and store markets.
This season, the weekly WALSA weaned weaner sales at Boyanup averaged between $1416 and $1769 compared to $2009-$2099 in the 2021/22 season and $1300-$1450 in 2021/22.
In these sales in December and January, steers made between $971 and $2352 while heifers sold from $900 and $2164.
Twelve months ago steers in these same sales made $1451-$2530 and heifers $1410-$2461, while two years ago steers were selling from $790-$1869 and heifers $698-$1835.
Like weaner sales, female sales prices were back on last season but they were also up on two years ago.
At the main mated and unmated beef and first-cross female sales at Boyanup and Mt Barker this season, just over 2200 females were sold for an average close to $3150, which meant sale averages across these fixtures were back between $100 and $744 on last season, but compared to two years ago they were up between $365 and $1014.
There is no doubt the correction in the cattle market would have played a part when it came to buying decisions of some producers this season.
But it appears, despite cattle returns being back on 12 months ago, that most producers have realised cattle prices are still very good compared to the long-term average.
As a result, producers showed they were again more than prepared to bid hard on the bulls they wanted so they could continue to improve the genetics in their herds, which will - in turn - help them achieve better rewards when they market their cattle.
In total this year there were 2664 bulls offered representing 20 breeds and 2401 sold under the hammer for a clearance of 90pc.
The gross for the season totalled $24,130,100 and the average came in at $10,050, marking the first time breeders have seen a season average of more than $10,000.
When the figures are compared to the results of past seasons since Farm Weekly started collating records in 1997-98, this season is the biggest on record in terms of all the numbers - bulls offered, bulls sold, average prices and gross prices.
The previous biggest season on record in terms of average, gross, and number of bulls sold was last year.
Last year, breeders didn't have a problem selling bulls - with 2298 bulls sold from 2433 offered (94pc clearance) for a gross of $22,373,250 and an average of $9736.
In comparison to last season, there were 231 more bulls offered, 103 more sold, while the clearance was down 4pc, the gross was up $1,756,850 and the average rose $314.
At these numbers it meant the gross lifted 8pc and the average 3pc after the two figures climbed 58pc and 26pc respectively last season.
You can clearly see how strong the season was in terms of prices again when you compare the number of bulls, which made $30,000 or more this year, compared to last year.
This year 25 bulls sold for $30,000 more, compared to 19 last season.
In addition to the 25 bulls, which sold at $30,000 or more, there were another 92 bulls that made between $20,000 and $29,999, meaning all up this season there were 117 bulls sold for $20,000 or more.
Of these 117 bulls, the majority were purchased by WA commercial breeders, who know if they buy quality bulls they will produce quality calves.
That said, there were also a number of WA-bred bulls from a range of breeds, which headed to both stud and commercial enterprises in the Eastern States, highlighting the quality of bulls being offered by WA breeders.
Prices for the season topped at a WA record price of $106,000 for an Angus bull, Coonamble Show Time S42, sold by the Davis family's Coonamble Angus stud, Bremer Bay, at its on-property sale in February.
The record-breaking price was bid by a syndicate made up of the Della Gola family, Tonebridge Grazing, Tonebridge, the Torrisi family, Black Market stud, Donnybrook and Julian Walter, Cherylton Angus stud, Brookhampton, who have equal walking rights to the bull, while the Kupsch family, Black Tara stud, Allanooka, have a semen share.
The April 2021-drop, ET-bred, Showtime S42, is a son of A A R Frontman 3132 and Coonamble D94, which is a Booroomooka Warwick W245 daughter.
Along with impressing on the eye, Showtime S42, also has a balanced set of estimated breeding values (EBVs) which see it ranked in the top 10pc for docility (DOC) and top 14pc for carcase weight (CWT), as well as top 15-20pc for milk, gestation length (GL), 200 and 400-day weights, feed efficiency (NFI-F) and calving ease daughters.
It has index values of +$185 for the $A index, +$157 for the $D index, +$241 for $GN index and +$167 for the GS index.
Along with reclaiming the title of selling the season's top-priced bull the Coonamble Angus stud also sold the second highest priced bull for the season at $72,000 and the fourth highest at $48,000.
Achieving the $72,000 price tag was Coonamble Samson S54, when it was knocked down to Richard and Robyn Walker, Coonac Angus stud, Wilga,
The AI-bred, April 2021-drop, Samson S54, which had already been heavily used in the Coonamble stud naturally as well as in AI and ET programs, is a son of Coonamble Prospect P372 and Coonamble Q369.
It ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for foot angle, top 3pc for 400-day weight and claw set, top 4pc for 600-day weight and CWT, top 5pc for leg angle, top 6pc for GL and top 7pc for 200-day weight.
On the index front it is in the top 20pc for the $GN index, top 25pc for the $A index and top 26pc for the $GS index.
Making $48,000 in the Coonamble sale was Coonamble Prospect S522, when it was purchased by the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace.
The September 2021-drop, ET-bred bull is a son of Coonamble Prospect P372 and out of Coonamble L330, which is a Coonamble Elevator E11 daughter.
It ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for 200 and 400-day weight, top 2pc for 600-day weight, mature cow weight (MCW) and CWT as well as top 7pc for NFI-F and top 9pc for DOC.
Along with selling three of the season's four top-priced bulls, Coonamble also sold seven more bulls at $30,000 or more including bulls at $36,000 and $34,000, plus 33 bulls between $20,000 and $29,999.
At these numbers it meant the Coonamble stud sold 38pc of the 117 bulls to make $20,000 or more this season.
Claiming the third top price at $49,000 was a traditional Simmental bull, Willandra Sebastian S135, when it was sold at the Cowcher family's Willandra Simmental and Red Angus studs, on-property bull sale at Williams in February, for stud record price to the Woonallee Simmental stud, Millicent, South Australia.
The late June 2021-drop bull is a son of Topweight Ned Kelly and out of Willandra Olive N88, which is by Topweight Jack Arta.
The double polled sire has an impressive set of EBVs and indexes which include ranking as a trait leader for milk and the vealer terminal index plus being in the top 1pc of the breed for the domestic maternal index, top 1-5pc for 200-day weight, CWT, the northern terminal and export maternal indexes and top 5-10pc for 400 and 600-day weights.
Rounding out the top five prices for the season was an Angus bull, Black Market One-Fiddy S150, which sold for $44,000 at the Black Market Angus bull sale at Boyanup, to WJ & FJ Graham, Monjingup Angus stud, Esperance, in partnership with the Allegria Park Angus stud, Esperance.
The ET-bred son of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Black Market Undine N69 (a Coonamble Hector H249 daughter), is in the top 1pc of the breed for EMA as well as top 2-4pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, mature cow weight, feed efficiency and Angus breeding Indexes.
Along with these five bulls there were another three bulls, which made $40,000 or more this season and they were all Droughtmaster bulls.
Two of these bulls were sold at the Thompson family's Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud on-property bull sale at Gingin last month when they made $42,500 and one at $40,000.
Also in the sale, the stud sold a bull at $35,000 and two at $30,000 to also rank in the top 25 bulls sold this season.
Rounding out the sales where a bull made more than $40,000 this season, was the Mutton family's Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud on-property sale at Jurien Bay where a bull sold at $42,000.
Also in this sale the Fieldhouse stud sold a bull for $30,000.
All up during the season there were 25 bulls that sold for $30,000 or more, compared to 19 last season.
Along with the studs mentioned that sold bulls at $30,000 or more, six other studs achieved the feat.
The Little Meadows Angus stud, Dardanup, sold two - one at stud record $35,000 and one at $30,000 at its on-property sale along with two others between $20,000 and $30,000.
Other studs in this category were Kapari Angus stud, which sold a bull for a stud record $34,000 at the Gingin Bull Sale and the Mordallup Angus stud, Manjimup, recorded $30,000 for a single sire in its yearling sale at Boyanup. The Yallaroo Hereford stud, Busselton, received $30,000 for a sire at the WALSA Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale and the Silverstone Charolais stud, Narrikup, sold a sire for $30,000 in its on-property sale.
In terms of market share, British breed bulls, like always, commanded the largest percentage of bulls sold at 63pc, which was back 1pc on last year, while Bos Indicus types accounted for 21pc, which was down 1pc and European breeds 16pc, which was the same as last year.
On gross figures, British breed bulls contributed 69pc of the total gross, up 1pc on last season, while European breeds accounted for 15pc (same as last year) and Bos Indicus bulls contributed 16pc (down 1pc).
The Angus breed again led the way and was easily the biggest breed irrespective of what figure you look at - bulls offered, bulls sold or gross.
This year there were 1298 Angus bulls offered at 30 sales and 1220 sold for a clearance rate of 94pc.
The breed's market share rose slightly this year and accounted for 59pc of the total gross (up 3pc on 2021/22), with a figure of $14,230,100, which resulted in an average of $11,664.
Compared to last season four of five sale indicators for the breed were up - average, gross, number of bulls sold and number of bulls offered.
There were 147 more Angus bulls offered, 110 more sold, while the gross rose $1,871,600 (or 15pc) and the average jumped $530 (or 5pc).
The only figure to drop was clearance rate, which fell 2pc to 94pc, which is understandable given the significant increase in the number of bulls offered.
The top price in the Angus breed was the season's $106,000 overall top price achieved at the Coonamble on-property sale.
The Angus breed not only claimed the season's overall top price but Angus bulls accounted for 15 of the 25 bulls to sell for $30,000 or more, while four of five top-priced bulls were Angus.
The Droughtmaster breed for a second year running, claimed the title of second biggest breed in terms of volume of bulls offered and sold and it was the only other breed to gross more than $2 million for the season.
This season there were 274 Droughtmasters sold at three sales for a gross of $2,478,250 and an average of $8947.
Compared to 2021/22 there were 16 less Droughtmaster bulls offered and 15 less sold while the gross fell $26,500.
But in a positive for the breed the average rose $280.
The top price for the breed was $42,500, which was the overall sixth highest price for the season and it was achieved at the Munda Reds stud on-property sale when the bull sold to a WA pastoral operation.
But it wasn't only the $42,500 bull that stood out for the breed, there were another six Droughtmaster bulls to sell for $30,000 or more.
Included in these six to sell for $30,000 or more, were two sold at $42,000 and $40,000, which were the seventh and eighth highest prices for the season.
The Murray Grey breed took the title as the third biggest breed in terms of gross figure and the number of bulls offered and sold.
Across the season, Murray Grey breeders offered 202 bulls in eight sales and 161 sold under the hammer for a gross of $1,362,500 and an average of $8463.
When compared to the previous season, there were five more grey bulls offered, 27 less sold, while the gross was down $361,750 and the average fell $706.
The top price for the breed was $23,000 paid by a Queensland stud for a bull at the Buller family's Monterey stud on-property sale at Karridale.
The fourth biggest breed in terms of gross figure as well as the number of bulls offered and sold was the Charolais breed, which featured in six sales.
This season 146 Charolais bulls were offered and 126 sold under the hammer for a gross of $1,090,000 and an average of $8651, to rank it as the largest European breed as well.
When compared to the previous season there were five more Charolais bulls offered, three more sold, while the gross was up $105,250 and the average rose $1017.
The top price for the breed was $30,000 for a bull at the Silverstone stud on-property sale, when it sold to a Queensland stud operation.
In terms of the number of bulls offered and sold, the Simmental and Santa Gertrudis were the fifth and sixth largest.
All up there were 119 Simmental bulls offered (fifth biggest) and 97 sold (sixth biggest) at seven sales for a gross of $785,000 (sixth biggest) and an average of $8093, while the Santa Gertrudis breed saw 105 bulls sell (fifth biggest) from 112 offered (sixth biggest) at one sale for a gross of $680,000 (seventh biggest) and an average of $6476.
In terms of the gross figures, the fifth biggest breed was the Black Simmental.
This season the Black Simmental breed amassed a gross taking of $1,028,000 for 95 bulls sold at an average of $10,821, from the 104 offered.
When combined, the Simmental and Black Simmental breeds were a major player, making up 8pc of all bulls sold and 8pc of the season's gross figure.
Combined, the two breeds offered 223 bulls and sold 192 for a gross of $1,813,000 and average of $9443, which was back $1560 on last season.
Of the 20 breeds offered at sales, 11 improved their average, with the Charbray breed experiencing the largest increase of $12,500 for the two bulls offered and sold for an average of $16,000 at one sale.
Last season the breed offered and sold three bulls for a $3500 average.
The Brangus breed recorded the next biggest rise, with its average up $2667, while the Black Simangus breed had the third largest jump recording a rise of $1262.
The other breeds to experience a rise in average of more than $1000 were Red Angus ($1024) and Charolais ($1017).
This season there were 12 breeds to record an average of $8000 or more, compared to 10 last season and four the season before.
Of these 12, five recorded an average of $10,000 or more.
The Charbray breed topped the averages with a figure of $16,000, while Angus was next with a figure of $11,664 closely followed by Brangus at $11,417.
Rounding out the breeds to average $10,000 or more were Black Simmental at $10,821 and Hereford/Poll Hereford at $10,413.
The other breeds to average $8000 or more were Black Simangus, Charolais, Droughtmaster, Limousin, Murray Grey, Red Angus and Simmental.
Five breeds secured total clearances at auction including Brahman, Brangus, Charbray, Droughtmaster and Queenslander and it must be noted that of these five breeds the Charbray and Brangus had offerings of less than 10 head.
The Angus, Black Simangus, Black Simmental, Red Angus and Santa Gertrudis either equalled or beat the overall clearance set this season at 90pc to achieve clearances ranging from 90 to 98pc.
When comparing the numbers of bulls offered and sold between the past two seasons, this season there were 11 breeds which sold the same number or more bulls, while the same number had an increase or offered the same numbers.
In terms of gross figures there were 10 breeds to see a rise in gross takings for the season.
This season there were 43 single vendor sales held, which was nine more than last season and in some of these sales vendors offered more than one breed.
All up there were 2158 bulls offered representing Angus, Black Simangus, Black Simmental, Charolais, Droughtmaser, Gelbvieh, Murray Grey, Red Angus, Sangus, Santa Gertrudis, Shorthorn, Simmental and Speckle Park breeds in these sales, compared to the 1802 offered in the previous season.
The clearance rate of 90pc resulted in 1941 bulls selling at auction in single vendor sales compared to 1713 bulls last season.
The overall gross for single vendor sales was $20,464,600, meaning the figure was up $2,602,100 on last season's result of $17,862,500, while the sales averaged $10,543, which was up $136 on last year's figure of $10,407.
When comparing the numbers of bulls offered and sold between the past two seasons, this season there were 21 single vendor sales where the same number or more bulls were offered compared to last season and there were 16 sales that saw the same number or more bulls sold.
In terms of gross figures there were 18 sales to see a rise in gross takings for the season.
Like previous years, the Angus breed again dominated single vendors sales in terms of numbers and results, taking top price, gross and average accolades.
As previously mentioned, the season's top price of $106,000, was paid at a single vendor sale and it was achieved at the Coonamble Angus on-property sale.
The sale also featured the season's and single vendor sale's $72,000 second top price bull along with bulls sold at $48,000 and $36,000, which were ranked as the fourth and eighth highest prices for the season.
Also in the sale the stud sold another six bulls at $30,000 or more and 33 between $20,000 and $29,999.
The third highest price at a single vendor sale was $49,000 for a Simmental achieved at the Willandra on-property sale and as previously mentioned it was third highest price for the season overall as well.
There were another three sales where $40,000 or more was achieved, the highest of these was $44,000 at the Black Market Angus sale at Boyanup.
At the Munda Reds Droughtmaster sale, it achieved prices of $42,500 and $40,000 plus sold a bull at $35,000 and two at $30,000.
The final sale where a bull made more than $40,000 was at the Fieldhouse Droughtmaster sale when a sire sold for $42,000 and in addition to this bull the stud also sold a bull at $30,000.
Other single vendor sales with top prices more than $30,000 and worthy of a mention are Little Meadows, $35,000 and $30,000 (Angus); Silverstone, $30,000 (Charolais); Mordallup, $30,000 (Angus).
In addition to the 23 bulls, which made $30,000 or more in single vendor sales, there were another 89 bulls to sell between $20,000 and $29,999.
With it filling a large percentage of the spots at the top of the top price table and having the biggest offering of any single vendor sale, it was not surprising the Coonamble on-property sale, posted the highest sale gross for a sixth year running.
The sale grossed a record $2,301,000 for 126 bulls offered and sold and marked the first time in the State's history a bull sale had grossed more than $2m.
The next biggest sale gross was achieved at the Munda Reds sale when 116 Droughtmaster bulls were offered and sold for a gross of $1,418,500.
There were another two sales to crack the $1m mark and they were the Lawsons Angus (18-month-old summer) sale at Manypeaks ($1,162,000) and the Arkle Angus on-property sale at Munglinup ($1,073,000), to round out the top four highest grossing single vendor sales.
Other sales to gross more than $850,000 were Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Grey studs at Manypeaks ($973,000); Little Meadows Angus ($903,000); Mordallup Angus ($875,000) and Bonnydale Black Simmental and Simangus at Bridgetown ($868,000).
Along with claiming the top price and highest grossing honours the Coonamble Angus sale also reclaimed the honour of achieving the highest single vendor sale average.
The stud recorded an average of $18,262 and with this figure the stud can now lay claims to recording the best ever sale average for a bull sale in WA.
The Arkle Angus on-property sale, achieved the second highest average of $15,551, while the third best result was $12,679 achieved at the Tullibardine Angus on-property sale at Albany.
Rounding out the top five positions when it comes to the best sale averages were Lawsons Angus (18-month-old summer) at $12,630 and Black Market Angus $12,429.
There were another 10 sales which averaged more than $10,000 and they were Lawsons Angus yearling sale ($12,413); Mordallup Angus ($12,324); Munda Reds Droughtmaster ($12,228); Little Meadows Angus ($12,203); Bonnydale Black Simmental and Simangus ($11,421); Blackrock Angus at Boyanup ($11,159); Allegria Park Angus, Esperance, ($11,037); Naranda Angus, Esperance ($10,818), Gandy Angus yearling at Boyanup ($10,360) and Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Grey ($10,242).
All up 15 sales averaged more than $10,000 compared to 13 last season, while there were another 11 to average between $8000 and $10,000.
There were 19 sales to record a rise in average and these rises ranged between $97 and $3712.
The biggest improver was the Coonamble Angus sale where the average jumped $3712 from $14,550 to its record $18,262 result.
The next biggest rise was $2896 at the Lawsons Angus yearling sale where the average rose from $9517 to $12,413.
Other sales to record an improvement of more than $2000 were Silverstone Charolais ($2822); Allegria Park Angus ($2376); Bannitup Angus, Esperance ($2246) and Tullibardine Angus ($2068), while another six sales saw a rise in average of between $1000 and $2000.
There were above average clearances (above the overall 90pc clearance achieved for single vendor sales) at 19 sales.
Of these 19 sales there were 12 to achieve a total clearance - Allegria Park Angus (27 bulls offered and sold); Arkle Angus (69 head); Black Market Angus (42); Coonamble Angus (126); Fieldhouse Droughtmaster (93); Lawsons Angus 18mo summer (92), Lawsons Angus yearling (45); Liberty Charolais and Shorthorn, Toodyay (50); Little Meadows Angus (74), Munda Reds Droughtmaster (116) Naranda Angus (11) and Tullibardine Angus (42).
This season there were seven multi-vendor sales held across the State from Fitzroy Crossing in the north to Mt Barker in the south.
In these sales a total of 460 bulls were sold at auction from 506 offered, resulting in a clearance rate of 91pc, which was 2pc lower than last year.
Collectively these sales achieved a gross of $3,665,500 and the average calculated out at $7968.
Last season there were 585 bulls sold from 631 offered for an average of $7771 and the gross figure hit $4,546,750.
This means compared to last season there were 125 bulls less offered and sold in multi-vendor sales and the gross was down $881,250, but on the positive side the average rose $197.
When comparing the numbers of bulls offered and sold between the past two seasons, this season there were four multi-vendor sales that offered the same number or more bulls than last season while there were three sales that saw the same number or more bulls sold.
There were three sales to see a rise in gross takings for the season.
The highest price recorded at a multi-vendor sale this season was $34,000.
It was achieved by the Sudlow family's Kapari Angus stud, Northampton, at the Gingin Bull Sale and when the Angus bull was knocked down at this value it set a new record price for the stud.
The Kapari stud also sold four bulls at $18,000.
The second highest price at a multi-vendor sale was $30,000 for a Hereford bull sold by Rob and Heather Francis, Yallaroo stud, Busselton, at the WALSA Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale.
The Yallaroo stud also sold one the of three bulls that made the $20,000 multi-vendor sale's third top price for the season and another bull at $18,000 in the WALSA Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale.
The other two bulls to sell at $20,000 at multi-vendor sales were a Charbray bull sold by the Barboot stud, Boyneside, Queensland, at the Fitzroy Crossing bull sale and a Simmental from the Bandeeka stud, Elgin, at the the WALSA Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale.
Other higher prices achieved at multi-vendor sales worthy of mention were $19,500 for a Black Simmental sire and $18,5000 for a traditional Simmental bull which were both offered by the Hard family's Naracoopa stud, Denmark, at the Nutrien Livestock Great Southern All Breeds Bull Sale; $18,000 for a Black Simmental from the Tuckey family's Mubarn stud, Blythewood, at the WALSA Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale and $18,000 for an Angus bull from the Kupsch family's Black Tara stud, Allanooka, at the Gingin Bull Sale.
For a ninth year running the Fitzroy Crossing bull sale claimed the mantle of the State's largest multi-vendor sale in terms of yarding numbers and gross takings.
There was a yarding of 182 bulls representing five breeds in the sale and they all sold for a gross of $1,139,000 and an average of $6258.
In comparison to the previous year's sale, the number of bulls offered and sold were both up by eight head while the gross was down $24,750 and the average was back $430.
The second biggest sale in terms of gross returns was the Gingin Bull Sale.
In this sale there were 82 bulls offered representing three breeds and 77 sold for a gross of $840,000 and an average of $10,909.
The sale ranked the third biggest for the season across the number of bulls offered and sold.
Compared to last year, vendors offered three more bulls and sold two less, while the gross rose by $74,000 and the average jumped $1213.
When it came to the number of bulls offered and sold the WALSA Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale, was the second largest.
In this fixture 103 bulls were offered representing eight breeds and 86 sold for a gross of $780,000 (third best for a multi-vendor sale) and an average of $9070.
Compared to last year, vendors in this sale offered 17 more bulls and sold 15 more, while the gross rose by $304,500 and the average jumped $1996.
The highest average achieved at a multi-vendor sale was the $10,909 achieved at the Gingin Bull Sale, while the second best average of $9070 was recorded at the WALSA Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale, meaning these two sales swapped positions on last season.
Three other sales achieved an average of more than $7000 - Kingslane and Magic Valley Red Angus Bull Sale at Benger ($8767), the Nutrien Livestock Great Southern All Breeds Bull Sale ($7932) and the Elders Albany Multi-breed Bull Sale at Mt Barker ($7563).
Four sales saw their average increase compared to last year and these increases ranged from $906 to $1505.
The largest jump of $1505 was achieved at the Elders Albany Multi-breed Bull Sale.
The other sales to see an increase were Gingin Bull Sale ($1213); Nutrien Livestock Great Southern All Breeds Bull Sale ($1080) and the Kingslane and Magic Valley Red Angus Bull Sale ($906).
This season only one sale recorded a total clearance - the Fitzroy Crossing bull sale (182 head).
The Kingslane and Magic Valley Red Angus Bull Sale (97pc); Gingin Bull Sale (94pc) and Nutrien Livestock Great Southern All Breeds Bull Sale (92pc) were the only other sales to achieve a clearance better than the overall clearance of 91pc for multi-vendor sales.
Nutrien Livestock WA State manager Leon Giglia
IT has been another successful and positive bull selling season in the southern parts of WA, as breeding herds purchased strongly to secure well-bred herd sires.
There were highlights throughout the season - State record pricing, strong clearances and quality offerings - all-in-all holding the WA beef industry in a great position.
The number of bulls offered and those sold at auctions confirms the WA beef herd has undertaken a rebuild.
Has that rebuild been completed and are we nearing full capacity for bulls being offered, that's yet to be determined.
It will most certainly be a factor requiring strong consideration when it comes to the cataloguing and presentation of bulls for next season.
Reflecting upon the quality and demand for bulls this season, it is quite evident that early maturity and good growth figures are key measured traits beef breeders have high on their selection criteria.
Phenotype type traits also remain important, particularly feet and legs as well the desire for polled genetics, which is now a heavily weighted criterion.
The poll factor is becoming a widely desired trait right throughout the cattle industry with the selection of dairy bulls having an emphasis on the polled gene as well.
It is certainly pleasing when there are repeat east coast buyers very active in the marketplace and this year was no exception.
A secondary confirmation that WA seed stock producers are getting it right is when fellow local seed stock producers are also active in the market.
This year we saw a large number of WA seed stock producers purchase new stud sires out of WA sales.
The marketplace has determined that there is a place for yearling bulls while maintaining a requirement for rising two-year-old sires.
Both age groups are finding their way into producers' breeding programs.
The marketplace also confirmed that the WA Bos Indicus week is a fixture that is here to stay.
Held for the second time this year, the week could only be described as a great success for the WA cattle industry as a whole.
WA seed stock producers have to be commended for their ongoing commitment to present the best genetics possible to the WA beef industry and this commitment has shone through in this season's sale results.
Nutrien Livestock thanks the seedstock producers for allowing our network to market their genetics.
To the many bull buyers throughout the season, thank you for entrusting Nutrien Livestock in assisting you in your breeding decisions and sire selections.
Elders WA stud stock manager Tim Spicer
ON top of another favourable season in most of Western Australia, it is fair to say that bull sales were above expectations.
Even though commercial values were back on last season, this did not seem to deter buyers from bidding and purchasing seedstock to suit their beef programs.
On top of the positive 2021/22 season, we again saw the number of bulls offered grow by more than 200 head with either new seedstock producers entering the market for the first time or existing producers increasing offerings at their annual sales.
We did see a decrease in percentage sold at auction from 94 per cent to 90pc but the overall average rose to $10,050 up from $9736 last year.
As in past few years it was Angus again that offered and sold the largest number of sires followed by the Droughtmasters and then Murray Greys.
The Black Simmental/Simmentals and Charolais offered the largest numbers in the European breeds.
I would like to commend our seedstock producers as the bulls offered across all breeds in my view were outstanding in quality, weight for age, growth, structure and temperament, just to identify a few of the genetic traits that studs offered in their sale teams.
As a beef industry here in Western Australia it is pleasing to see our studs continually striving for new genetics from across WA, the Eastern States and internationally to reinvest in their stud herds.
It was also nice not to have mention COVID-19 restrictions at all this season and this also allowed for many of the studs to once again venture across the globe for genetics if they so desired and also buyers into WA to attend our sales.
Many studs utilised AuctionsPlus again or for the first time this season and this digital platform gave them exposure throughout Australia to potential purchasers.
Also as technology has expanded many studs are now choosing to air quality videos over photographs of their respective sale teams, which has seen a greater number of catalogue views on line.
Elders would like to once again thank all its stud clients for entrusting it with their sales and to all the bidders and underbidders for supporting the sales this season.
I would like to thank all Elders staff for their assistance over the season in not only conducting sales, processing sales and buying support, but also their ongoing service and support to both our vendors and purchasers.
