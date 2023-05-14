Farmers and graziers in Queensland's Darling Downs have woken to a promising rainfall forecast today, with thoughts immediately turned to winter crops.
The BoM have forecast between 5mm and 25mm of rain for today (May 15, 2023), with the heaviest falls over the Roma district.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Roma agronomist Craig Miller said some early wheat went into some of the region's paddocks a few weeks ago.
"It's extremely dry but we are planting at the moment," Mr Miller said.
"There's plenty of paddocks that still need that (20-25mm) and maybe a fraction more to be able to be sown this year.
"Any crop that is in and up this would be terrific if we could get 20mm on it."
Mr Miller said after a dry summer, conditions were mixed across Roma.
"The grass never really got the way over summer because of the lack of rain," he said
"People have been feed budgeting pretty well with their stock numbers.
"Some people say they're alright, some people say they're starting to run out a bit.
"Every season you just sort of manage for the conditions."
The forecast for Tuesday also shows promise, with the rain moving east but continuing to fall as far west as Roma, with the bulk sitting over Toowoomba.
The BoM's April wrap stated that while April's rainfall was 35.7 per cent above average for Australia as a whole, the highest since 2006, rainfall was below average for areas in south-eastern Queensland.
ANKAOne agronomist in Dalby Clancy Cosgrove echoed Mr Miller's comments.
"We need this rain," he said.
"We've got a bit of cotton left to pick which they're probably not happy about this but overall I think it's a positive to get rain at this time of the year."
Mr Cosgrove said some forage oats were in the ground around Dalby.
"A lot of it was dying, it got up and established but then it was just growing off that top bit of dry soil really," he said.
Mr Cosgrove said the forecast rain would be ideal.
"I think (producers) will still try to plant oats... there's not much feed around," he said.
"This will be the last chance for oats really.
"We're probably a third of the way through wheat planting on the western downs and if we get 30mm out of this change then we'll probably see people start around Dalby hopefully."
Kelly is the National Digital Specialist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
