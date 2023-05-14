Missing Queensland woman Julie Schutt has been found north of Streaky Bay in South Australia.
She is currently receiving medical treatment and members of Ms Schutt's family have been advised of her safe return.
Police would like to again thank members of the public and emergency services for their assistance.
EARLIER:
Police and South Australia's State Emergency Service were searching for a missing Queensland woman along South Australia's west coast.
They said 48-year-old Julie Schutt was last seen on Sunday, May 7, around 5pm in Streaky Bay.
