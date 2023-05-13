Queensland Country Life
Paradise Lagoons 2023 finals results

By Robyn Paine
Updated May 14 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:20am
The final of the featured Graeme Acton Memorial Open was held Saturday evening with Clermont competitor Steve Comiskey victorious riding Katie on behalf of owner and sponsor Bill Matton finishing with an aggregate score of 270 points from the thirty two finalists.

