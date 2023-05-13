The final of the featured Graeme Acton Memorial Open was held Saturday evening with Clermont competitor Steve Comiskey victorious riding Katie on behalf of owner and sponsor Bill Matton finishing with an aggregate score of 270 points from the thirty two finalists.
Steve Comiskey has been a previous winner and along with his wife Louise and daughter Darcy featured in multiple places over the weekend's competition.
Mr Comiskey was presented a Gold Camp Oven, Troy Welsh Saddle and an Eddie Fischer trophy buckle.
Steve Comiskey also claimed a double taking out Novice B when he combined with Lyra Park Delt Me N Acre with 180 points.
The tightly contested Rockhampton Open was taken out by Muttaburra competitor Ben Hall riding Chisums Cash with 273 points holding a narrow one point margin ahead of Matthew Moffat (Jewelette).
Ben Hall and Chisums Cash also claimed the title of Champion of Champions with a score of 92 points, which saw the winners of the Opens, Novices, Stallion and the Ladies compete for the Joseph Acton Rosebowl.
Jason Lindley (Genuine Chex) and Ben Williamson (Teles A Con) were forced into a runoff in Novice A, with Mr Lindley victorious with 270 points and holding a one point lead.
Clarke Creek competitor Lisa Wallace (Rumour) was a popular winner of the Ladies holding a narrow one point margin ahead of Jaye Hall (Halls Eltorrio) who also finished in fourth place.
Scott Schoo riding Boons A Flame on behalf of Norma Shannon was successful in the CM Pastoral Futurity Draft.
From a field of 78 competitors, the Juvenile draft was won by Riley Ellrott riding his home bred Bighouse Pretty Duckling with 171 points, six points ahead of Abbey Curran (Travellin Hostess).
The Stallion Showcase featured one campdraft round and a cut out leg held on Friday night. After the two legs of competition Jaimie Kriesch riding GI M Hard held a narrow one point lead over Joe Payne (Spin Rey), Kurt Harahan (Bobadil Destiny's Diamond) and Luke Bennett (Millungeras Moonbeam).
Captain Evan Acton led the Queensland team consisting of Shari Knudsen, Jaimie Kriesch, Hugh Philp, Jason Lindley, Robert Acton, Steve Comiskey, Louise Comiksey, Peter Black and Matthew Moffat to victory over NSW in the State of Origin clash held in front of a large audience.
Royalle Double Your Money won the Two Handed Cutting ridden by Ashleigh Fairbrother, this horse was last year's Dalby Stockhorse Sale topper and has been successfully shown this year by Ms Fairbrother.
GRAEME ACTON MEMORIAL OPEN (Judge Nathan Maller): 1. Steve Comiskey, Katie 270, 2. Joe Payne, Cashmont Bling 268, =3. Ben Hall, Chisums Cash 265, =3. Steve Comiskey, One Knight Stand 265, =5. Peter Black, Redskins Reycon 264, =5. Peter Lamont, Curley 264, =7. Mac Knudsen, Donald 263, =7. Bryony Puddicombe, EP CD Catt 263, =9. Louise Comiskey, Savvy Dancin Cat 262, =9. Ben Hall, Halls Eltorrio 262.
ROCKHAMPTON OPEN (Judge Ian Atthow) sponsored by DC Motors Ram: 1. Ben Hall, Chicums Cash 273, 2. Matthew Moffat, Jewelette 272, 3. Ben Hall, Halls Eltorrio 270, 4. Peter O'Neill, Flutter 267, =5. Pete Comiskey, Ervines Just Jim 266, =5. Pete Comiskey, Brittany 266, =7. Steve Comiskey, Lyra Park Sigma 265, =7. Bradley Comiskey, Chicken Man 265, 9. Matthew Moffat, Hell Im Smooth 263, 10. Peter Black, Outa Time 261.
CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS: 1. Ben Hall, Chisums Cash 92, 2. Jason Lindley, Genuine Chex 91, 3. Steve Comiskey, Lyra Park Delt Me N Acre 85.5, 4. Jaimie Kriesch, GI M Hard 78.5, 5. Steve Comiskey, Katie 61.5, 6. Lisa Wallace, Rumour 22.
NOVICE A sponsored by Elders (Judge Steve Comiskey): 1. Jason Lindley, Genuine Chex 270, 2. Ben Williamson, Teles A Con 269, 3. Paul Stone, Stoneage Dream 179, =4. Mitchell Lansdowne, Smarty 176, =4. Wendy Pownall, Tecoma Red Robin 176, =6. Joe Payne, Little Twirl 174, =6. Jaimie Kriesch, Superact Rollin Deals 174, 8. Cameron Jones, Jats Bar Blackjack 172.
NOVICE B sponsored by Granular Products (Judge Theresa Lawrence): 1. Steve Comiskey, Lyra Park Delt Me N Acre 180, =2. Peter Black, Rio Rosa 178, =2. Trader Wilson, Concrete 178, =2. Matthew Moffat, Conflict 178, =2. Pete Comiskey, Toonga Chrome 178, =6. Rick Hopkins, Superact Shiraz 177, =6. Paul Stone, Stoneage Blondie 177, =6. Ben Hall, Halls Emma Rio 177.
STALLION SHOWCASE sponsored by One Stylish Destiny Syndicate: 1. Jaimie Kriesch, GI M Hard 114. =2. Joe Payne, Spin Rey 113, =2. Kurt Hanrahan, Bobadil Destinys Diamond 113, =2. Luke Bennett, Millungeras Moonbeam 113, 5. Joe Payne, Cole Black 112, =6. Ben Hall, Halls According 111, =6. Bryony Puddicombe, Time Chex 111, 8. Scott Schoo, Yaven Spinaboon 110.
LADIES sponsored by Ron and Bev White and Legal Livestock (Judge Bill Curran): 1. Lisa Wallace, Rumour 180, 2. Jaye Hall, Halls Eltorrio 179, =3. Louise Comiskey, Savvy Dancin Cat 176, =3. Jaye Hall, Calesi 176, =5. Georgie Williamson, Fair Deception 172, =5. Rachel Allgood, Pitbull 172, =7. Tessa Conaghan, Chico 170, =7. Darcy Comiskey, Wells Gigalo 170.
FUTURITY sponsored by CM Pastoral (Judge Jay Pearce): 1. Scott Schoo, Boons A Flame 174, 2. Claudia Spencer, Skitchem Duck 170, 3. Ashleigh Fairbrother, Ideal Player 166, 4. Jaye Hall, Halls Rosario 162, 5. Scott Schoo, One Day Closer 161, 6. Ben Williamson, Rhpsody Chex 154, 7. Joshua Smith, Kneipps Tamika 104, =8. Bradley Comiskey, Skidrey 86, =8. Scott Schoo, Conmark 86.
JUVENILE sponsored by Hendy Malone Agribusiness Valuations and Advisory (Judge Matthew Moffat): 1. Riley Ellrott, Bighouse Pretty Duckling 171, 2. Abbey Curran, Travellin Hostess 165, =3. Justin Smith, Havanapeak XS and OS 162, =3. Jack Black, Diman 162, 5. Hugh Everingham, Windy Acres 161, 6. Katelyn Jones, Reychex 155.
The late Graeme Acton was a highly respected Pastoralist and passionate campdraft and Australian Stock Horse enthusiast.
He was a man prepared to step outside the square in pursuit of excellence, Mr Acton's vision was 'to take campdrafting to another level, make it into more of a spectator sport and have the facilities where spectators can come and enjoy looking at Australia's own sport in comfort the same as they can when they go to the big racing events in Australia and other sporting events'.
Following his dream, Mr Acton along with other family members built a state of the art campdraft complex at his property, Paradise Lagoons, located on the western outskirts of Rockhampton.
Celebrating its 21st year of competition, the Paradise Lagoons Campraft is now regarded as one of the pinnacle events on the campdraft calendar, with three campdraft arenas and cutting arena competitors are drawn from far and wide vying for the prestigious events.
