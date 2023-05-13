ABOUT the only thing breaking the stillness is the crunching ground beneath Marianne McCarthy's joggers.
Kilometre after testing kilometre she runs.
Every stride is purposeful, every tree passed on the rough tracks around Thargomindah bringing her a step closer to the grand final.
She breathes in the warm, dry air readying herself for an assignment many of us will find hard to comprehend.
But that's how it goes for entrants counting down to a personal assault on the Simpson Desert Challenge trek, a mentally and physically challenge as exacting as you might ever find in this neck of the woods.
The trek, from May 18-28, is an annual fund raiser for Youngcare, a not-for-profit group working overtime to revolutionise the way young people with high care disability can live with dignity, freedom of choice and a level of independence.
As it goes about its business, Youngcare provides housing, grants and information support services and puts voice to calls for equality, acceptance and inclusion.
And, this they do without ongoing government support and, according to its website, Youngcare is " the force that empowers and drives change for young people with high physical support needs, creating a more inclusive Australia."
Youngcare has a straight forward mission. It advocates for freedom, dignity and choice for young people with high physical support needs to choose where they live, who they live with and how they live their lives.
McCarthy, dismissive of any suggestion she is going above and beyond to help, admits the Youngcare message touched a nerve deep within her soul.
"It's nothing cavalier that I am doing," she confides, although it is a clear change from the routines of co-managing a massive cattle enterprise with her husband and fuelled after catching a story on television, a beer in hand.
But it is.
It's a 225km journey across sand dunes and craggy rocks, along rough tracks and, invariably enough, done under an unrelenting winter sun.
It's also something she has taken on while home schooling her three children, each of whom are aged under 12 years.
"I have followed the Simpson Desert challenge for a few years but truly didn't know a lot about it before I watched a TV special that focused on it," she explained.
"They featured a young man called Brian and what they do for him and the other tenants in a provided house in Wooloowin (in Brisbane's inner north) and the story really touched me.
"If I am dreadfully honest it was a Sunday and we had a few beers and it pretty much happened on the spot that I was watching the tele and made the decision to have a go and here I am.
"That piece of television made me realise how important it is to get behind Youngcare and to help them help wonderful young people such as Brian."
McCarthy started her preparation last August, stepping out on regular sessions when she would put eight or nine kilometres behind her.
She quickly added more distance, often covering 10klms at each outing, every time thinking of Brian and his housemates in downtown Wooloowin and they challenges they face just to live.
Then she doubled the distance "just to be sure" of finishing, as she had previously done when others questioned her durability
"Youngcare did send me a training program to follow week by week and I started in August of last year and upped the physical part in the last few weeks," she said.
"I am a fairly determined person. If somebody tells me I can't do something, I'll do it and take pictures to prove it, so I'm not just participating in this trek.
"I will finish it."
Pressed about her boast, a matter-of-fact McCarthy declared she was ready and probably had always been ready especially in familiar country.
"I grew up in that area around Boulia and Bedourie so I know what that part of Australia can throw at me," she offered.
"I am quite physically fit but before I started really training I didn't sort of realise how hard walking big kilometres can be on your body.
"I train by myself other than my Jack Russell and a couple of red stumpy cattle dogs because it's been cool enough to take them and we get through every session OK.
"I have been lucky in my life and, you know, I got to visit Brian in the Wooloowin house and some of the other tenants and it made me so proud to be part of this journey and to be able to contribute to a worthwhile cause.
"It's no big deal going on the trek. I am ready for it, that's for sure and certain.
"When I get to the finish line I will probably think why I did this and what I achieved.
"There are 4.4 million Australians living with a disability and 2.5 million of them aged under 65 so to be able to help build a uniquely designed home so they can live with independence will make me happy to have contributed."
She says her family has backed the bold endeavour without hesitation and her circle of friends and the wider community have shared the journey, always with a word of encouragement.
"I knew I could count on them counting on me to help Brian and the Youngcare program," she said.
"The better part is raising the money and I will reach my target of $35,000 and I've got to thank my family and the people of Thargo and the surrounding shires for their overwhelming support. They backed everything I did.
"We put a calendar together every station around here sent their best looking ringer for me to photograph and we put the calendar together and it sold well.
"But I'm not special. Don't write that I am.
But you are.
And what's breaking the stillness now is applause and a dam bursting behind our eyes.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
