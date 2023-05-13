Memories were flowing freely at the Tambo polocrosse grounds on Friday night, as the club celebrated 60 years in existence with past and current players from around the state and interstate.
Even rain couldn't dampen the spirits on the lawn grown especially for the occasion, as people stepped up to pay tribute to the club, which now has more playing members than it's ever had in its history.
Past president Rachel Sargood shared some of the club's statistics, including 35 playing members, and being one of two central west Queensland clubs, Longreach the other, still affiliated, and the only one still holding a carnival in the zone.
"To get 15 teams here, to have seven players from Tambo in Queensland teams at Ballarat, and three juniors in Australian teams - it's a great achievement for a club that's way out west," she said. "We do it through team spirit."
The Queensland Polocrosse Association's patron Howard Hobbs, who helped found the Tambo club, had plenty of stories to share of trips in trucks in the old days.
"I went to a major carnival in Blackall in the late '60s and thought, that's the sport for me," he said. "We've since made friendships with many clubs around the state."
He recalled finding horses for a Gold Coast team that came out to play, subsiding the cost of truck fuel for players to travel, and running cattle in order to help finance the club, something the QPA also took up successfully.
"Tambo is a small town with a small club but it's made a big contribution to the sport," he said.
The sport's chief umpire, Stew Neal said the club's endurance was because its members didn't walk away from the club.
He commented on the three generations of players the club can point to - Bob, Scott and Mitch Sargood on one hand, Roger Arden, Bella Elmes and son Cameron Elmes another - whose passions have contributed to its success.
"The zone had eight clubs and 200 members - Tambo is all that's left now," he said.
The friendship and sportsmanship exemplified by the club was touched on by Roma's Bill Taylor, who remembered his first game against Tambo, when he was playing for Dunkeld.
"When I think of Tambo I think of Bob Sargood, and the other half of that is Robyn," he said.
"They taught me that polocrosse isn't just about yourself but about family and who else you can help," he said. "I made friendships that weekend that I still have. I never played a Tambo team that wasn't great sports."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
