A TOP quality 10,010 hectare (24,734 acre) backgrounding, finishing and breeding property has sold soon after it was passed it at auction.
Initially passed in for $22 million on Friday, the Central Queensland property The Rimrock is understood to have sold for a slightly higher figure to a local grazing family.
Offered by Ross and Madeline Clark, the property is located in the prized Arcadia Valley, 37km east of Rolleston.
Three of the five parties that registered to bid were active at the auction.
The western side of The Rimrock comprises of a large percentage of buffel country, which contains soft clay and chocolate brigalow, belah and bottle tree scrub soils.
There are also highly productive flats, ideal for fattening and backgrounding as well as 40ha of cultivation.
The property is also well balanced with undulating box, silver leaf ironbark and spotted blue gum forest areas.
This part of The Rimrock has good areas of green panic creek flats, running back into more natural and native pastures, and is well suited as breeding country.
The well fenced property has 16 main paddocks and several holding enclosures.
A laneway system connects most of the paddocks with the centrally located main set of equipped cattle yards.
Water is supplied by 16 dams and semi-permanent aquifers that are strategically located across the property.The average annual rainfall is about 625mm (25 inches).
Improvements include a lowset four bedroom, two bathroom homestead, two bedroom workers quarters, a 12x24m machinery shed, hay shed, horse yards and two arenas.
Some plant was sold with the property including a Cat D6D dozer, blade plough and stick rake, 2016 Mazda 4WD ute, offset Disc Plough, and feeders.
The marketing of The RImrock was handled by Grant Veivers and Ben Forrest, Resolute Property Group.
