Although this year's Barcoo Beef Challenge carcase competition hasn't yet begun, Tambo cattle producers Matt and Amanda Bauer are looking forward to the results from the pen of Brahman cattle they're planning to put in.
The competition this year is starting later than it has in the past, with nominations open from now until June 16.
Challenge vice president Josh Phelp said the timing was based around the season.
"Last year we went early-ish in the year; a lot of people hadn't started mustering," he said.
"(This year) we've had a great season, and people have just started mustering now.
"I think it's going to be perfect - it's looking like it'll be a nice cool, dry winter so it's ideal for feeding cattle."
Cattle will go in to B Feeders feedlot at Rodger's Creek near Warwick around June 19 for of co-mingling, and then they'll start feeding at the start of July.
The competition runs to the end of September, after which winners will be announced and presentations made.
Mr Phelps, who with wife Denae won the inaugural competition with trade cattle, said he was already receiving a lot of interest from local producers and further abroad.
"I've heard from a couple of blokes from Mitchell, Augathella, then a couple more from Barcaldine and Longreach, and that's the demographic we want," he said. "I'm looking forward to some good feeder cattle coming in."
The Bauers attended the presentation dinner last year, and Mr Bauer said they were always keen to support local initiatives.
The couple operate a Brahman stud and sell Charbray and Brangus herd bulls, but it will be purebred Brahman steers they'll be putting in the competition.
"It will be good to see how they compare to other cattle in feedlot conditions," he said.
Like most producers in the central west, they've enjoyed one of their best seasons in years.
Their first worthwhile rain was in November 2021, which good winter rain last year, and late summer rain - they've recorded 400mm so far this year, compared to 525mm for the whole of 2022 - built on.
Mr Phelps said it went without saying that the good season was boosting interest in the competition.
"I think it's a great time to make the most of the season, not just financially, but why not get together with like-minded people and celebrate our area, celebrate the country," he said.
He said they were hoping for between 400 and 500 cattle on feed in all.
MORE READING:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.