Lotfeeders and western Queensland restockers drove the prices at the Ray White Rural Dalby annual feature weaner and feeder sale on Friday at the Dalby Saleyards on Friday.
Overall 926 head were yarded which were drawn from Westmar, south to Maidenhead (near Texas), through to Kingaroy and north to Taroom.
According to Ray White Rural Dalby principal, David Felsch, there were some very good quality runs of cattle which were well supported with a good panel of feeder and restocker buyers.
He said heavy weight flat-back feeder steers topped at 374.2c/kg to average 352.2c/kg with plainer types and Brahmans averaging 310c/kg.
"Feeder steers suitable for domestic markets topped at 370.2c/kg to average 356.2c/kg," he said.
"As well there were some absolute cracking lines of restocker steers were in demand with the 250-300kg weight range topping at 370.2c/kg and the 200-250kg weight range topping at 382.2c/kg."
Mr Felsch said it was pleasing to see weaner heifers return to the paddock as future breeders, and they received similar support to most sales this week topping at 280.2c/kg to average 270.2c/kg.
"In a couple of instances they were dearer, and up 20c/kg on Wednesday," he said.
Mr Felsch said a good run of weaner heifers were brought on behalf of western Queensland producers who are taking advantage of their great season and buying future future breeders.
"We had solid support from both our Longreach and Blackall branches buying six decks of weaner heifers and two decks of steers heading back to the west," he said.
Exhibiting the champion feeder pen of steers were Ben and Amanda Adams, Dangarfield Cattle Company, Taroom.
Overall the Adams family trucked in 105 Santa Gertrudis and Santa Gertrudis cross steers to sell for an average of $1596/head.
Ben Adams was on hand to see their run sell.
"We are very happy with the result," he said.
"We have been shuffling cattle around, as we recently sold our Wandoan country, Alice, and our season is starting to tighten."
Mr Adams said he would normally hang onto these types of steers and add more weight and sell them as heavy steers.
"However, we needed to make room to room for some weaners to spread out, and these fellows are the last of number 2 run from our commercial herd.
"Also we wanted to give some support to the Ray White Dalby team, so that worked well."
The tops of the Dangarfield run made 368.2c/kg, and sold with a weight of 456.6kg to return $1688/head.
The champion weaner steers were a line of 15 Charolais cross steers consigned by first time vendors, Carolyn and Andrew Burnes, Accalay Livestock, Maidenhead, near Texas.
The pen also took the overall grand champion pen.
They were Charolais cross steers with a weight of 318kg and sold for 370.2c/kg to return $1180/head.
Regular vendors Fucheng Woodlands from Westmar exhibited the pen of champion weaner heifers, with a pen of 15 Angus heifers with a average weight of 294kg, which sold to 280.2c/kg to return $825/head.
The pre-sale judging was under the watchful eye of Nick Lowery Double D Feedlot, Bymaroo.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
