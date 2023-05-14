Half of Queensland's population lives in the major cities, but two thirds of all fatal road crashes occur on regional roads.
It's a shocking statistic.
To be exact, an average of 68 per cent of road deaths occurred outside of major cities from 2016 to 2020, ABS data shows.
Sadly, the trend has continued this year.
Sixty of the 81 deaths recorded so far in 2023 occurred on roads outside of the policing areas of Brisbane and the south east (Logan and Gold Coast), according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR),
As part of National Road Safety Week, May 14-21, Queensland Country Life is focusing on regional roads and what can be done to bring the horrific number of deaths down.
Defining where 'urban' areas end and 'regional' areas begin is complex.
Statistical analyses commonly use the Australian Statistical Geography Standard's (ASGS) five remoteness levels: major cities (Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast); inner regional (Toowoomba); outer regional (Townsville); remote (Roma); and very remote (Mount Isa).
The numbers show most of the carnage occurs in the inner regional and outer regional areas.
Some of the worst local government areas in the past five years - possibly due to their larger populations - have been Townsville, Bundaberg and Toowoomba.
However, LGAs like Central Highlands, Isaac, Mareeba and Cook also reported high numbers of road deaths given their population sizes.
Queensland road policing group Acting Superintendent Peter Flanders said driving on roads outside the major cities provided unique challenges and potential dangers.
"Regional and remote roads offer an entirely dynamic and challenging driving environment, significantly different from a metropolitan one," A/Supt Flanders said.
"Despite the populations of regional areas being much lower than city areas, road trauma is disproportionately high, possibly exacerbated by driving long distances at higher speeds with the assumption both are safe practices."
According to the Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety, which looks at Australia as a whole, fatigue is estimated to be the primary contributing factor in 30pc of fatal crashes on rural roads.
"Longer travel distances and associated driving time in rural areas lead to increased risk of fatigue. The sparse roadside environment in rural and remote areas may also lead to a sense of 'monotony' and fatigue-like effects," it says.
Distraction is another major driver: a North Queensland study of hospitalised road users found that 30pc of rural drivers reported being distracted prior to the crash.
CARRS says when it comes to rural crashes, male motorists are overrepresented.
"Young drivers 17-24 years are at an elevated level of crash risk generally, but male drivers and riders aged 30-50 years make up the majority of serious rural road crash casualties," it says.
When it comes to times and days, most casualty crashes occur during daylight hours and more occur on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday than other days of the week.
Most rural crashes involve local residents, with only a very small proportion of crashes attributable to international or interstate visitors, and most rural crashes are single-vehicle crashes, particularly run-off-road crashes.
RACQ road safety and technical manager Joel Tucker said the country's road toll should be rapidly decreasing, not on the rise.
Mr Tucker said the cause of many crashes was still the 'fatal five' - speeding, drink/drug driving, driving fatigued, not wearing a seatbelt and being distracted.
"We need to remember those who didn't survive their last trip on the roads and make a commitment to getting back to the basics - sticking to the road rules and doing whatever we can to make road safety our priority," Mr Tucker said.
"This week we want motorists to make a promise to always drive as though your loved ones are on the road ahead ..."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
