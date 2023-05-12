Roma turned it on for the 2023 show, with locals enjoying their day off by checking out all the action at the showgrounds on Friday.
The day kicked off with the show jumping and horse events in the main arena, while the stud cattle, led steer and merino judging also drew a crowd.
There were plenty of youngsters enjoying their day off school, hyped up on ice-cream and fairy floss, before hitting the rides down sideshow alley.
More events will be held on Saturday, including the young judges and paraders competitions.
