'Mandatory caravan courses, trucking before Ps' to cut rural deaths

Caravaners must complete a course before they're allowed to hit the road and everyone has to drive a truck before they get their licence.
These are the measures proposed by some in the Queensland trucking industry to curb the number of crashes and deaths involving trucks on the state's regional, rural and remote roads.
Robert Cheek instructs country and city drivers looking to attain various heavy vehicle licences at his Purple Truck Driving School in Toowoomba.
He wants caravaners to complete a course before anything touches the tow bar.
"Every time somebody has a trailer or buys a caravan, they have to have a certificate that can be ticked off by the police if they're pulled over," Mr Cheek said.
Mr Cheek said one of the biggest problems was caravaners' relaxed attitudes towards towing vehicles which can weigh three tonnes or more.
"[They're] finally going to retire and do the big trip and they say 'she'll be right' and they just have no idea," he said.
"Like most of us are, [they are] totally ignorant of how to load a caravan and your car to make it safe for travelling all those kilometres."
Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland president and Tambo transport operator Gerard Johnson agrees, saying one of the biggest issues is inexperienced caravaners.
"Grey nomads and people from cities come out to country roads and don't know how to handle things like single lane roads," he said.
"We want them to come out and look around, but they need to understand the differences."
Mr Johnson says more education is needed and is calling for awareness campaigns on TV and social media.
On the topic of young drivers, Mr Cheek also wants to see every teen spend a minimum of two hours in a truck before they go for their car licence.
Alarming new research commissioned by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator shows that nearly half (48pc) of young drivers don't know to keep one lane either side of a truck free when it is turning.
It also found one in five (22pc) don't know to only pull back in once you can see a truck's headlights in your rear-view mirror.
"Before they have their car licence, [every child] has to have 100 hours. They should have 102 - two of those in a truck, to give them an idea of why the hell they shouldn't be within cooee of a truck," he said.
