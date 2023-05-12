Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Central Queensland police tell community to leave investigations to authorities

By Fraser Barton
May 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Central Queensland authorities have warned residents against taking policing into their own hands. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
Central Queensland police have implored the community to leave investigations of youth crime to authorities, after two people were charged following a large protest.

