Stunning 120-head draft set for Gympie Brahman Female Sale

By Matt Sherrington
May 24 2023 - 6:00am
Peter Brazier GDL, purchaser, Geoff Angel, Glengarry G stud, Kunwarara and vendor, Shannon Sommerfeld, Brahrock N stud, Maryborough with the top selling, $50,000 heifer of the 2022 sale, Brahrock N Miss U4 Power 171 (IVF). File picture
An immaculate draft of 120 heifers have been selected for the 48th annual Gympie Brahman Female Sale being held at the Gympie Saleyards from 9.30am on Saturday, June 3.

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

