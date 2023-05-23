An immaculate draft of 120 heifers have been selected for the 48th annual Gympie Brahman Female Sale being held at the Gympie Saleyards from 9.30am on Saturday, June 3.
The Australian Brahman Breeders' Association (ABBA) sponsored sale will see 34 vendors, from Bowen, Queensland to Grafton, New South Wales, offer 30 red and 90 grey heifers on the day.
ABBA president Reade Radel said the sale has remained ever-popular due to the consistency of the genetics offered each year, with the 2023 draft being no exception.
"There is always a good selection of heifers with lots of different genetics available, with young females that are unjoined as well as pregnant females," Mr Radel said.
One of the many recent high profile sale graduates from the sale is the $32,000 Rockstar Fancy Rocket 113 (IVF) (PS). Offered by Stuart and Lynda Vollmerhausen, Rockstar Stud, Theebine, the then 10-month-old topped the 2020 sale, selling to Nev and Megan Hansen, Oaklands Stud, Kalapa.
Since her purchase Rockstar Fancy Rocket 113 (IVF) (PS) has been multiplied by her new owners and has already produced four calves, and recently, a natural calf.
Backing their confidence in their investment Oaklands have a lot of admiration in Fancy Rocket's 13-month-old heifer, Oaklands So Fancy (IVF) (PS). Commenting on their acquisition and her production record Nev Hansen said they elected to use the former Brahman Week sale topper, Clukan Baobab 365/8 (PS) in her first IVF program followed by Mr. 4F Accelerator 7/6 (PP) (US) in her second program.
"Our first program resulted in us implanting all the fresh eggs. For the second program we implanted one fresh egg and froze the remainder, that fresh egg resulted in So Fancy. Since that outcome we decided to have her return to the paddock for a natural birth. She recently delivered a heifer calf by Brahrock Washington 6161 (IVF) (PP) and now carries a safe test to Jenalan Robbie 003/8 (IVF) (PP). We have just successfully utilised her in another IVF program," Mr Hansen said.
The first of the progeny from Rockstar Fancy Rocket 113 (IVF) (PS) will be offered at this year's Brahman Week Sale.
The 2023 Gympie Sale has a sense of added confidence about it especially considering the record breaking 2022 result that saw 66 grey heifers top at a record equalling $50,000 to average $12,742 while 19 red counterparts sold to highs of $22,000 to average $6895. That result produced a bottom line record average of $11,435 for a total clearance of the offering.
Sale honors in both categories went to the Sommerfeld families, Brahrock H and Brahrock N prefixes, Maryborough. Neville and Shannon Sommerfeld of Brahrock N stud sold a daughter of Mr U4 Barrett Manso (US), Brahrock N Miss U4 Power 171 (IVF) for the $50,000 equal record money. A nine-month-old Mr 4F Accelerator 7/6 (US) daughter, a half sister to Fancy Rocket fetched $43,000 for the second top of the sale from the Rockstar stable. Hayden Sommerfeld's, Brahrock HJ Ruby Anna topped the red section of the sale at $22,000.
Cementing the outlet as a breed leading source of Brahman females the 2021 sale saw 76 heifers average $9434. All 54 grey heifers sold to average $11,028, while 22 of 23 red heifers sold for an average of $5523.
The heifers selected for the 2023 sale will be penned for inspection from Friday, June 2, from 3.30pm to 5pm. Interested parties are also invited to join the vendors and agents for complimentary drinks, sponsored by Cooloola Custom Stockfeeds, from 5pm to 6pm at the saleyards.
"We'd like also like to take this opportunity to thank our others sponsors for their support, including Allflex, Riverina Stock feeds, Inventia Genetic Technologies, and Tom Grady Rural Merchandise," Mr Radel said.
The hard copy of the catalogue has been sent to agents and previous buyers. The online version can be viewed on the ABBA website.
Those who're unable to make the trip to Gympie, can view the sale and bid via the Elite Livestock Auctions online platform.
For pre-sale enquiries please get in touch with your preferred agent from Nutrien, Elders, GDL, or Sullivan Livestock and Rural.
For news and updates please visit the ABBA Facebook page.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
