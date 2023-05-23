"Our first program resulted in us implanting all the fresh eggs. For the second program we implanted one fresh egg and froze the remainder, that fresh egg resulted in So Fancy. Since that outcome we decided to have her return to the paddock for a natural birth. She recently delivered a heifer calf by Brahrock Washington 6161 (IVF) (PP) and now carries a safe test to Jenalan Robbie 003/8 (IVF) (PP). We have just successfully utilised her in another IVF program," Mr Hansen said.