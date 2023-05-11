Horses and cattle have been apart of John Davison's life for as long as he can remember.
In 1948 and at just eight-years-old, John competed and won his first juvenile campdraft event at Dingo in central Queensland.
John say's campdrafting is a passion he loves dearly.
"I've loved the sport all my life and it's a great industry and sport which brings everyone together," Mr Davison said.
A career highlight, Mr Davison remembers winning the ACA Open Draft at Clermont in 1975, which was the last year of four-four rounds.
Riding his stockhorse Smokey, John was the only competitor to score over 80 points in each round.
In 2022, he came second in the Masters (over 55) comp, which was on a quarterhorse mare called Liberty, which he purchased at Dalby in 2020 for $28,000.
His grand daughter Heidi now rides Liberty.
John credits his skill on horseback to his parents Bill and Mal Davison (formerly Bassingthweight), who both were talented horse riders.
"My mother Mal was a brilliant horsewoman," he said.
"When my father Bill was competing, competitors back in those days would have to ride their horses to campdraft competitions or catch a train, as there were no transports back in those days."
A physically demanding sport, John has had to take a temporary break from competing these past two years, after he broke his hip at the Condamine Campdraft in 2021 and suffered a broken leg in August 2022.
Mr Davison said those injuries couldn't take him away from one of the sport she loves.
"I haven't been able to compete since August last year, but I'm hoping I'll be back in the arena soon," he said.
"Every chance I get, I like to get on a horse and muster.
"Dad use to say...Johnny would run a mile to catch a horse to ride it 100 yards."
In his spare time, John also has developed a passion for whip crafting and has started a business called Davo's Whips.
John makes plaited whips, belts and even head bands.
He's spent many years donating whips to multiple campdrafting events across Queensland.
Now living in Rockhampton, John still loves helping his son Alistair and his family muster on his central Queensland properties, where he runs a pure bred Brahman stud, Viva Brahmans.
"It's great to see my grandchildren picking up the reins and passion of the sport," Mr Davison said.
"They've given me another 20 years, I recon."
Asked what his advice was to up and coming campdrafters, Mr Davison said a crucial part was about choosing the right beast, before heading into the ring.
"My advice would be to look for a broad headed beast, with good eye and deep in the belly," he said.
"I find they usually run better and I've had much success with that theory I've found."
The Paradise Lagoons Campdraft event attracted 1700 nominations this year, with more than 300 riders set to compete over the next two days, for a share of $100,000 of prize money, and trophies, including the Gold Camp Oven, awarded to the Graeme Acton Open Memorial Draft winner.
Close to 3000 head of cattle have been generously supplied by Evan and Kim Acton of Acton Cattle Company, Tom and Jennie Acton of Acton Land Cattle Co (ALCC), and Lennard Coombes, who supplied 100 stock for the juvenile competition.
Paradise Lagoons Campdraft president Tom Acton said the family were excited to bring the annual competition back again for it's 21st year.
"We were overwhelmed with the support we received at our 20th anniversary event in 2022, and we're stoked to bring it all back again this year," Mr Acton said.
"Cattle are in great condition, which have benefited from the great grass growing season we''re currently experiencing at the moment.
"We had cool conditions on day one of the competition this year and we worried it would rain, but it seems this wet weather has moved on."
Mr Acton said the campdraft sport continues to grow from strength to strength, with competitor registrations going up each year.
"The campdraft sport is growing in popularity across the country and the Australian Campdraft Association I believe has over 15,000 registered competitors," he said.
"It's great to see a lot more new competitors at this year's Paradise event, but it's also great to catch up with long-time supporters of the event as well."
Paradise Lagoons Campdraft event continues on Friday, before wrapping up on Saturday with the Graeme Acton Memorial Open Final and Champion of Champions after 6pm.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.