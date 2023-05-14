When Josie Weller was a little girl you could find her in her Grandma's little pink room, undergoing facials and skincare routines with her cousins.
So it seems only fitting that when you walk into her newly opened, second beauty store you are greeted with plenty of shades of pink.
The 27-year-old, who grew up on her family's cattle property Coonambula, between Mundubbera and Eidsvold, is the owner of Beauty in the Woods; a business that has become a hit with rural women.
Having spent almost five years growing her shop in Rockhampton, this week Josie opened her second branch on Bridge Street at Toowoomba.
When you walk inside the door of the perfectly manicured white cottage, shades of pink sneak out of the doorways of the freshly painted beauty rooms.
A flower shaped light shade hangs above your head at the main counter and a light purple bee painting sits above a fire place, also painted pink.
There is a green velvet couch inviting you to take a seat on your right, beside a manicure table that has a curved edge similar to the effect of school craft scissors.
It's in this building that Josie offers everything from brows, tanning, facials, manis, pedis and makeup.
"Our very first day was Wednesday and we're pretty well fully booked this whole week, which is amazing," she said.
"I'm very grateful for that. Already having our other business in Rockhampton means it has been a fairly easy transition."
Josie left school at 16 and relocated to Brisbane to complete her diploma of beauty.
After working in Brisbane she moved back home to Mundubbera where, at 19, she opened her first Beauty in the Woods store. Three and a half years later she relocated it to Rockhampton where business took off.
She says some people probably did judge her as a "grade 10, beauty school drop out" at the beginning but her parents Patrick and Robyn Weller and her aunty and uncle Sue and Peter Patterson have been some of her biggest supporters, offering business and renovation advice.
"By bringing my beauty business to the bush women were able to easily access self care and beauty and with this, they realised how good it made them feel," she said.
Josie is a passionate beautician, but she's also determined, which is what sets this pink and green coloured business apart.
With the help of her family it took 10 weeks to transform the former medical centre into her new Toowoomba base which she styled into a "warm, yet bright and welcoming space".
"There's plenty of beauticians, but I guess nothing really like what we offer or the space that we have," she said.
"I love styling and interior, that's a big passion of mine. I like bringing that all together to make a really beautiful space that I love.
"But we also do have a really high standard of beauty and really specialize in so many areas.
"I've always loved the pink and green. It is a tribute to my late grandmother."
Josie attributes her country roots for her strong work ethic.
"My manager, Rory Fenech, is from outside Biloela so she's a country girl as well," she said.
"And I have been really lucky to find such good staff.
"We are selective with the staff we choose and make sure they align with our core values as a business."
