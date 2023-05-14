Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Josie Weller expands Beauty in the Woods with new Toowoomba store

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
May 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josie Weller at her new Beauty in the Woods store in Toowoomba. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher
Josie Weller at her new Beauty in the Woods store in Toowoomba. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher

When Josie Weller was a little girl you could find her in her Grandma's little pink room, undergoing facials and skincare routines with her cousins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.