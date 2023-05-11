Queensland Country Life
Herefords Australia National Show and Sale top priced bull heading to Queensland

Joely Mitchell
Rachel Simmonds
Holly McGuinness
By Joely Mitchell, Rachel Simmonds, and Holly McGuinness
· Updated May 11 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:16pm
The $75,000 bull with Paul Dooley and Ross Milne, Elders, handler Tom Wilding-Davis, Brisbane, Andrew Meara, Elders, Brisbane, Ben Davies, vendor Wild Bear Hereford stud, Meadows, SA, buyer Ian Galloway, Cootharaba Hereford stud, Roma, Qld, and Katelin and Elle, 9, Davies, Wild Bear. Picture by Jessica Parker
A BULL absolutely smashed its owners' records, selling for the $75,000 top price at the Herefords Australia National Show and Sale in Wodonga on Thursday.

