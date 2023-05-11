The 2023 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft kicked off in earnest on Thursday morning, with hundreds of competitors across the country travelling to Rockhampton for the annual competition.
Hundreds of riders and over 1700 horses are expected to compete in the three day weekend event.
Competitors started arriving on Wednesday, before competition kicked off at 6.30am on Thursday for the Rockhampton Open first round, Novice first round, and the Graeme Acton Memorial Open first round.
Over 3000 head of cattle have been kindly donated by central Queensland producers to be used in the event.
The event will wrap up on Saturday night, with the Graeme Acton Memorial Open Final kicking off at 6pm, followed by Champions of Champions.
