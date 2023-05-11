Queensland Country Life
Heavy vehicle road user increase to be passed on to industry

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
May 12 2023 - 6:30am
Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland president and Tambo transport operator Gerard Johnson. Picture LRTAQ
Queensland transporters have warned the so-called 'truckie tax' revealed in the federal budget will force them to pass on the price of transporting goods to farmers and ultimately the consumer.

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

