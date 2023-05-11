Prime, fully developed cattle country backed by cultivation

ALLAMBIE is 4307 hectares (10,643 acres) of prime, fully developed cattle country backed by 427 hectares of cultivation.
Located on Calveston Road, Kilcummin, 83km north of Clermont in Central Queensland, the freehold property is predominately developed red and black soil gidyea brigalow scrub country.
The balance is strips of developed box and bendee country or cultivated self-mulching black soil.
The Parker family's development program has included treating he majority of Allambie with either Graslan pellets or blade ploughing.
American and Biloela buffel grass is the predominate pasture on Allambie.
The 427ha (1056 acre) cultivation area is spread over four paddocks and is used to grow both summer and winter forage crops as part of the bullock fattening operation.
In addition to the cultivation, there are 11 main grazing paddocks serviced by three laneways and numerous small and holding paddocks.
Fencing comprises of three and four barbed wires on rosewood, gidyea and steel posts. There is also a section of electric fencing.
Water is supplied from eight dams, three bores and seasonal holes in waterways. The major watering points three bores are interconnected.
The equipped steel and timber cattle yards include a five way pound draft, steel plunge dip, crush, head bail, and loading ramp.
Structural Improvements include a machinery shed, workshop/machinery shed equipped with rainwater tanks.
The air conditioned four bedroom, two bathroom brick homestead is in an attractive garden setting overlooking the large house dam.
Allambie presents as a highly productive EU and Teys Grasslands accredited property that is currently operated as a bullock fattening depot.
Allambie will be auctioned in Emerald on June 9, jointly marketed by RBV Rural, Emerald, and Hoch & Wilkinson, Clermont.
Contact Terry Ray, 0427 821 177, Tony Hoch, 0448 831 553, and Matt Beard, 0448 831 553, RBV Rural, or Jake Passfield, 0488 588 044, Bryton Virgo, 0477 318 224, and Tony Prentice, 0417 709 778, Hoch & Wilkinson.
