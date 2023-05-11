Local cattle studs from the Maranoa district were among the big winners at the Wallumbilla Show on Saturday where 49 entries were judged by Greg Kroll, Chinchilla.
Bos indicus results
Junior champion male: Kulkyne Stakeholder (Brangus), Henry Sinnamon, Kulkyne Brangus, Jackson. Reserve: Walton Desmond (Santa), Michael Doering.
Senior and grand champion male: Satelite Quantum Q7 (Santa), Brett and Ashlee White, Wallumbilla. Res: Kulkyne Statesman (Brangus), Henry Sinnamon.
Junior female: Jazmaree T232 (Santa), Sharon Seawright. Res: Jamar T19 (Santa), Louise Prentice.
Senior and grand female: Walmona Arielle (Santa), Michael Doering. Res: Yimin Excitement, Yimin Droughtmasters, Toogoolawah.
Bos taurus results
Junior and grand male: Weetalabah Sandalwoord (Gelbvieh), Julie Nixon, Dulacca. Res: Ty Downs Speckle Park, Mark and Jackie Foster, Wallumbilla.
Senior male: Kevlor Stirred (Gelbvieh), Annie Minehan, Dulacca.
Junior and grand female: Ty Downs Speckle Park, Mark and Jackie Foster, Wallumbilla. Res: Mickey Mouse Zena (Gelbvieh), Aleacea Nixon, Dulacca.
Interbreed results
Female: Walmona Arielle (Santa Gertrudis), owned by Michael Doering, exhibited by White Livestock Services. Male: Weetalabah Sandalwood (Gelbvieh), Julie Nixon, Weetalabah Gelbvieh, Dulacca.
Most successful exhibitor: Mark and Jackie Foster, Ty Downs Speckle Park, Wallumbilla.
Western Queensland's good season was reflected in all livestock sections at the Blackall Show on Saturday, including the flock ewe section, where a record 170 sheep filled 34 pens.
Among the 10 exhibitors from Isisford, Barcaldine, Longreach, Muttaburra and Blackall were Tambo wool producers Craig and Alexandra Sanderson, Westbourne, who caught the eye of judge Angus Munro with their pen of full wool four tooth ewes.
The Wanganella blood ewes went on to win the broad ribbon for both champion pen and champion single ewe, and were described by Mr Munro as a uniform, upstanding pen of good all-round sheep.
"They took my eye for their quality across the board," he said.
Mr Sanderson said the season had been a help in growing wool with such a long staple.
"Their brothers cut up to 12.5kg in the Isisford wether trial, and they usually average 20 microns," he said.
Flock ewe results
Champion pen of Merino ewe lambs: Springleigh, Blackall; Res: Clover Hills, Barcaldine
Champion pen of Merino ewes under 2 tooth: Springleigh; Res: Clover Hills
Champion pen of Merino ewes under 4 tooth: Westbourne, Tambo; Res: Westbourne
Champion pen of Merino ewes 4 tooth: Westbourne; Res: Westbourne
Champion pen of ewes: Westbourne
Lloyd Wood Memorial champion Merino ewe: Westbourne
Champion locally bred pen: Springleigh
Wool court results
The wool court was as full as it has ever been.
Champion local fleece: Lilyveil, Blackall
Grand champion fleece: Lilyveil; Res: Lilyveil
Best group of fleeces of clean commercial value: Tarbarah, Blackall
Nev Noske Transport Memorial Trophy, wool court aggregate: Lilyveil
Wool classer's award: Bruce Lines
Commercial cattle results
Champion pen of commercial maiden heifers: Red Politch, Blackall; Res: Brett and Kirsty Hayman, Blackall
Champion cow and calf: Brett and Kirsty Hayman; Res: Red Politch
Champion pen of commercial steers: Doug and Lauren Tindall, Longreach; Res: Liz Allan, Forest Park, Blackall
Grand champion pen: Brett and Kirsty Hayman
Goat section results
Champion pen of station bred bucks: Moorfield, Blackall; Res: Moorfield
Champion pen of station bred does: Coolagh; Res: Coolagh
Heaviest wether: Stew Benson; Res: The Gums
Grand champion pen: Coolagh
Ring event results
Champion galloway hack: Maureen Scott with Jangara Park Regal; Res: Penny Anderson with Connor
Betty Harlow Memorial champion ladies hack: Grace Smith with Todd's Casanova
Duneira Cup champion hack: Grace Smith with Todd's Casanova; Res: Paula Dean with Boree Nelly Mob
Champion adult rider: Maureen Scott; Res: Katherine Ross
Buddy Wagstaff grand champion ridden horse of the show: Amanda Compton with Birinda Spellbound
Local stud Whitaker Brahmans took out the top prize with their Sydney Royal Brahman champion bull, rising above the 70 head showing which was judged by Matthew Richardson, and associate judge Kiralee Streeter.
Junior champion bull: N-Bar Ultimate, (Brangus) N-Bar Brangus, Banana. Res: Whitaker Mr Yeti, (Brahman) Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera
Junior female: Yaraadoo Evermore Hope, (Brangus) N-Bar Brangus. Res: Whitaker Miss Paris, (Brahman) Whitaker Brahmans, Mundubbera.
Senior bull, Supreme Champion exhibit and overall champion outdoor exhibit: Whitaker Mr Cruiser, Whitaker Brahmans. Res: Tango Dominic (Brahman), Oppermann family, Binjour.
Senior female: Lormist Polly (Droughtmaster) Lormist Droughtmasters, Gayndah. Res: Whitaker Miss Chanelle (Brahman), Whitaker Brahmans.
Champion Steer: Maroco, Palmer Family.
Res champ steer: Casino, Palmer Family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.