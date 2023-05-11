Queensland Country Life
Around the ring: Wallumbilla, Blackall and Mundubbera shows

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
May 11 2023
Weetalbah take out Wallumbilla

Supreme Interbreed Champion Bull, Weetalbah Sandalwood, Julie Nixon. Picture: Jenny Underwood.
Local cattle studs from the Maranoa district were among the big winners at the Wallumbilla Show on Saturday where 49 entries were judged by Greg Kroll, Chinchilla.

