Reliable Rosevale remains on the market

RENOWNED 39,077 hectare (96,561 acre) property Rosevale Station remains on the market after being put to auction.
The expansive South West Queensland property was passed in for $11.5 million at an auction in Brisbane on Wednesday.
Located on the western side of the Warrego River, 20km north west of Wyandra and 98km from Charleville, Rosevale was offered by Martin and Danielle Jennings, Flora Downs, Mount Isa.
The property features a balance of Warrego River frontage, Nemunmulla Creek flood-out country and sandy ridges running into mulga rangelands.
Productive pastures include heavy stands of Mitchell, mulga Mitchell, mulga oats and buffel grass with herbages in season.
There are also regenerating stands of edible mulga, which is a long proven and reliable source of fodder, particularly in dry times.
The property is in six freehold titles with a PMAV vegetation map and has about 30,500 hectares (75,367 acres) protected by an exclusion fence, as part of the Wyandra cluster fence group.
A well designed laneway also runs through the middle of the property providing all paddocks with access to the yards.
The securely watered property has a capped bore and pipeline system, backed up by numerous dams and access to permanent water holes in the Warrego River.
The Cliffdale bore drain runs into the property and supplies three paddocks on the south side of the property. The Minetta bore is also hooked into the Rosevale pipeline.
The interlinked water has recently been upgraded with 20 new storage tanks and 18 new troughs.
There is also a 100 megalitre nominal volume water licence incorporating a 200ML volumetric limit from the Warrego River.
Structural improvements include a four bedroom lowset home, staff quarters with eight rooms, a two bedroom overseer's cottage, numerous sheds including a new 48x20m steel machinery covered feeding shed, and a 10 stand shearing shed.
The main stock handling facilities are located near the homestead with other yards strategically positioned on the run.
Contact Andrew Adcock, 0407 674 972, Adcock Partners Property & Livestock, or Antony Glynn, 0427 742 081, Glynn Agriculture.
