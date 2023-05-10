Queensland Country Life
Angus cross weaner steers sell for 329c to return $918 at Silverdale

Updated May 11 2023 - 8:29am, first published 7:00am
Silverdale market cheaper
Silverdale market cheaper

There was a yarding of 416 head at Silverdale on Wednesday, where agents reported the market was noticeably cheaper across the board.

