Silverdale market cheaper

There was a yarding of 416 head at Silverdale on Wednesday, where agents reported the market was noticeably cheaper across the board.
TB and CA Bourke sold Brangus heavy cows for 223c/kg to return $1607.
L Freeman sold Simmental medium cows for 247c to return $1273. They also sold Simmental heavy feeder steers for 335c for $1483 and Simmental light feeder steers for 323c to return $1179.
L, D and J Dunne sold Guernsey dairy cull cows for 160c or $915.
Limo cross bulls from PL and LA Buhle sold for 255c or $1926.
RL Toohill sold Charbray 2 tooth heavy steers for 285c to return $1705.
Angus heavy heifers from RD and JM Edwards sold for 276c or $1423.
M and S Mills sold Droughtmaster yearling mickeys for 275c to return $929.
Bazadais cross feeder heifers from IH Reck & Sons sold for 313c or $1244.
Hoya P/C sold Santa weaner heifers for 269c to return $750.
BP Brown sold Angus cross weaner steers for 329c to return $918.
